Caleb McLaughlin believes that through prayer anything is possible, even overcoming the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Stranger Things" star took to social media to ask everyone to pray amid the health crisis plaguing the world. He reminded everyone to keep a positive mindset and to persevere amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now that I got your attention. We all need to pray around the world right now," McLaughlin said in the video he shared on Twitter.

The actor, who plays Lucas Sinclair on "Stranger Things," opened the video with the opening theme of the Netflix series to get viewers' attention and his plan worked. The clip now has over 5,000 likes and 726 retweets as of writing. He shared the same video on Instagram, which now has over 761,000 views.

McLaughlin continued and said that "even though we're not together, we can still pray together." He urged everyone to pray and that "it doesn't matter if you are religious or if you believe in God or not."

"This is a prayer not only for yourself and your loved ones, but people you have not met or may never get a chance to meet. We got to pray for the families who are suffering, and for our enemies," he added.

The 18-year-old "High Flying Bird" actor reminded everyone that "we're all in this together" and that "We just got to keep a positive mindset and keep pushing."

"I will be praying for each and every one of you guys," McLaughlin ended his video, which he captioned, "Even though we aren't together we can still pray together" along with a praying hand and heart emoji.

McLaughlin, along with his fellow "Stranger Things" cast members, have been self-isolating in their respective homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They were in the middle of filming for Season 4 in Atlanta, Georgia when Netflix called a halt on production for safety reasons.

It is not yet known when "Stranger Things" Season 4 will resume filming. Netflix called a two-week hiatus although it may take longer given the alarming situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. To pass the time, McLaughlin has been sharing throwback videos and photos of the "Stranger Things" cast on Instagram.