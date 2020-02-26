Charlie Heaton says he wants to step out of his breakout role as Jonathan Byers in "Stranger Things" and appear in independent films to redefine his image, just like what Robert Pattinson did.

Pattinson became famous for his role as the vampire, Edward Cullen, in "The Twilight" saga. So much so, that people associated him with the character when casting him for other films. Heaton said he already feels the same typecasting Pattinson experienced following his role in the Netflix series.

In "Stranger Things" he plays an aspiring loner photographer. He plays another angsty loner in "The New Mutants," where he plays the character named Cannonball, a mutant who "can project himself through the sky in an impenetrable force field." The actor admitted that he got "quite scared" signing up for the role, not because of the stunts. But the idea that he might have a five-year contract with the film terrified him.

"They see you as one thing, and you continue to do that. Do you want to play this really awkward, offbeat outsider? Yeah. I can — but I can do other things," Heaton told GQ, adding, "It's having people trust that you can do other things, or proving it to them."

The actor admitted that he wants to break from this typecast and work on auteur-driven projects. Thus, he looks to Pattinson for inspiration since the actor redefined his image from "The Twilight" saga by appearing in indie films with the Safdie brothers, David Cronenberg, and more.

"Not in an aspect where it's like, 'Wow, I want to be Robert Pattinson.' But having seen him come off this huge ['Twilight' franchise], he's made these really interesting choices," Heaton continued, adding, "I think he's chosen to work with interesting directors, and I feel a lot of respect for him."

Pattinson appeared in indie projects including "The Lighthouse" and "Good Time." Now he is the new Batman. As for Heaton, he is now trying to follow in the actor's footsteps by signing up for the addiction drama "the Souvenir: Part II" with Catherine Keener. He auditioned for a role after "Stranger Things" Season 3 finished filming in 2018.