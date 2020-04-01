Noah Schnapp hinted that his "Stranger Things" co-stars, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, might fancy each other in real life in a post on social media.

Brown and Wolfhard, who play young sweethearts Eleven and Mike in the Netflix series, became the subject of Schnapp's response to a meme that asked to "Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward." He merely tagged both actors and did not add any other comments.

Schnapp is likely just joking about his response to the meme. But it certainly had fans getting excited at the possibility of Brown and Wolfhard taking their on-screen romance off-screen. His comment has been liked over 8,000 times and received a lot of surprised and excited responses.

"OMG" one wrote and another commented, "NOAH WHAT."

"You can't blame him he's not wrong," one person responded.

Brown and Wolfhard have yet to respond to Schnapp's tag. It should be noted though, that the actress may already have a boyfriend. She is said to be dating 17-year-old Joseph Robinson. The pair hinted at their romance in a post on Snapchat in January.

Robinson, the son of rugby legend Jason Robinson, shared a sweet selfie with the 15-year-old Brown. He further fuelled romance rumours when he wrote "Ly x" (love you) over the photo. Neither Brown nor Robinson confirmed that they are a couple, but they have reportedly been spotted spending a lot of time together. She even joined him during his family's vacation to the Maldives in November.

Brown previously dated singer Jacob Sartorius, 16, from January to July 2018. As for Wolfhard, he has confirmed that he is not dating anyone. He made it clear on multiple occasions that he is single.

I do not have a girlfriend! I'm only a baby boy! — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) August 15, 2016

Schnapp may know something about the real status of Brown and Wolfhard's relationship. After all, he and the actress are best friends. His response to the meme could be a subtle hint at the two stars actually dating in real life, and not just in "Stranger Things."