Noah Schnapp is looking forward to Tom Holland's retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Spider-Man, so he can take over the character and be with Zendaya.

The "Stranger Things" alum offered his thoughts about playing the web-slinger opposite Zendaya during a sit-down interview about his voiceover work in "Charlie Brown." He talked about his interest in doing a live-action Spider-Man film when asked if he would say yes to voiceover work for the movie.

"No, I like live-action is more fun," Schnapp said during a guest appearance on Build. He suggested that Holland has to go first before he can say yes to putting on the Spider-Man suit.

"We gotta get rid of whoever is in it now," he said before he realized who it was and continued, "No, but I love Tom Holland. Just once he gets older. I love Tom Holland."

"I love Tom Holland and Zendaya's in it and I love Zendaya," the "Waiting for Anya" actor added, and explained that "it's like the perfect [opportunity]."

Schnapp shared that he already did the math on when and if he can play Spider-Man. The 15-year old said that by the time Holland retires the superhero character, he would be at Holland's age when he first portrayed the role.

"If it all works out Tom Holland will retire at the same time that I turn his age now and then I'll be Spider-Man," he explained.

The beauty of the Marvel Universe is the existence of the multiverse. This means Schnapp can play another Spider-Man from another universe. He can portray the character without having to kick Holland out. Then again, he suggested that the 23-year-old "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star can be a teacher while he portrays the web-slinger.

This is not the only time that Schnapp expressed his admiration for Zendaya, who plays Mary Jane in the MCU's "Spider-Man" franchise. He previously expressed his wish to meet the "Euphoria" star during the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

They did not get to meet each other in 2018. But Zendaya and Schnapp crossed paths at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Netizens loved the adorable moment they shared.