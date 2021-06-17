Danger is afoot as the main stars of "Stranger Things" season 4 gear up for a bloody war in photos taken from the set of the Netflix series in Atlanta, Georgia.

We have our look at what could be a thrilling episode in the installment that features blood and gore. One of the photos shows Joe Keery, who returns as bully-turned-good-guy Steve Harrington, shirtless but with a rag soaked with blood wrapped around his waist. He was also seen carrying a hatchet at one point and in another, he is fully clothed but there is blood on his neck and a gas can in his hand.

Meanwhile, other cast members were also seen carrying paper bags loaded with what could only be weapons for battle as hinted from the "War Zone" label printed on them. Aside from Keery, the other cast members also appeared to be preparing for a fight. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) were also on the same set. Dyer also has a rifle in her hand.

WE'RE GOING TO WAR IN STRANGER THINGS 4...??? pic.twitter.com/Vq6Kf1iho8 — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) June 15, 2021

sadie sink and natalia dyer aka max and nancy on set for stranger things 4 :D pic.twitter.com/fsSoF112fW — best of max mayfield (@dailymayfield) June 15, 2021

joe keery, maya hawke, sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin and natalia dyer filming stranger things 4 earlier today pic.twitter.com/z8BA5NGLv5 — best of stranger things (@badpostst) June 15, 2021

It is unclear what happens in this scene from "Stranger Things" season 4. According to Daily Mail, the filming took place at one of the set pieces in the series called War Zone, an army surplus store in Hawkins. There were also two other students wearing bomber jackets from Hawkins High School photographed looking fearful. Several cars were also parked in the area.

The set photos came after Millie Bobby Brown was seen filming her scenes on Monday. One of the captured photos from the set showed her character suffering an injury. A mannequin dressed in her character was seen strapped to a stretcher and getting wheeled out into a waiting ambulance. According to Page Six, Eleven was being rushed out of an exploding building.

Meanwhile, there were also actors dressed as police officers, news crews, and firefighters on the scene. Fans will have to wait to find out what happens in these two scenes until "Stranger Things" Season 4 premieres on Netflix in 2022. A preview released last month also teased that Eleven could be in danger.