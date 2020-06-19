All that is left now is to resume filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4, as the scripts are already officially completed.

The writers for the Netflix series took to Twitter to update fans on their progress on the story making. They shared a photo of a pile of scripts and captioned it "Stranger Things 4: the complete season. #ST4."

The writers made it a point to blur out the words printed on the first page. But by now, everyone already knows that the first episode for "Stranger Things" Season 4 is called "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club." The showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, revealed this much about season in November.

Naturally, the writers' tease had fans getting all hyped up to see the show back on Netflix. That is, if they can resume production soon. Filming for the fourth season was already underway in Atlanta, Georgia in March, when Netflix halted production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no news yet about when production will restart for "Stranger Things" Season 4 although Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, hopes the cast and crew can return to the set soon. He admitted that he is getting antsy over the long wait since he initially expected it to just be a two-week filming hiatus. He also hinted that filming could resume in September.

At least fans now know that the new season will be darker and scarier than the previous seasons. It will also have a huge reveal about Chief Jim Hopper's background story, and the events will no longer be centred around Hawkins. The story will also take viewers to Russia as per the teaser, which showed Hopper as a Russian prisoner.

As for other details, fans will just have to wait for updates from the writers. In the previous seasons, they released all the episode titles once the scripts were completed. Now that the "Stranger Things" Season 4 scripts are done, fans can soon start analysing the meaning behind every word in the titles to get an idea of what the season's story will be about.