Strategies to Find Better Sales Leads

Sales leads are the lifeblood of any business. Without a steady stream of quality sales leads, your business will suffer and eventually fail. The good news is that there are a number of strategies you can use to find better sales leads.

We've compiled a list of essential strategies that will help you find the sales leads you need to grow your business and improve your bottom line.

Develop a Lead Generation Plan

The first step is to develop a lead generation plan. This should be a document that outlines your lead generation strategy and includes a budget and timeline. Without a plan, it will be difficult to generate and track leads effectively.

"Every member of your staff should receive a lead generation plan to follow every week. This can help ensure that you are constantly thinking about how to generate new leads and improve your sales pipeline," says Andrew Meyer, CEO of Arbor.

Your lead generation plan will be unique to your business, but there are a few key components that all plans should include:

Your Target Market: Who are you trying to reach?

Your Message: What will you say to capture their attention?

Your Offer: What freebie or discount will you offer in exchange for their contact information?

Your Channels: Where will you promote your offer? (Social media, email, paid ads, etc.)

Your Budget: How much money are you willing to spend on lead generation?

Your Timeline: When do you want to achieve your lead generation goals?

Consider these factors when developing your lead generation plan, and you'll be on your way to generating better sales leads.

Create a Compelling Offer

Your offer is the freebie or discount that you're offering in exchange for a lead's contact information. It's what will entice potential customers to give you their information, so it's important to make it something that they would actually want.

Think about what kind of offer would appeal to your target market and align with your business goals. For example, if you're a web design company targeting small businesses, you could offer a free website audit. Or, if you're a real estate agent, you could offer a free homebuyers guide.

According to Susan K. Shaffer, President of Pneuma Nitric Oxide, "Your offer should be valuable enough that people are willing to give you their contact information, but not so valuable that they feel like they're being taken advantage of."

Therefore, you might consider offering a free consultation, a discount on your services, or a free e-book. Whatever you choose, make sure it's something that your target market would actually want.

Promote Your Offer

Now that you have a lead generation plan and a compelling offer, it's time to start promoting your offer to your target market.

There are a number of ways to promote your offer, and the best method will depend on your target market and your goals. However, some of the most effective methods include email marketing, social media marketing, and paid advertising.

"You can promote your offers through a combination of email marketing and social media," says Breanne Millette, CEO of Bisoulovely. "This allows you to reach a large number of people without spending a lot of money."

Try promoting your offer through multiple channels to reach the widest audience possible. And make sure to track your results so that you can determine which channels are generating the most leads.

Drew Sherman, VP of Marketing at Carvaygo adds, "Once you have a few offers that are generating leads, you can start to experiment with different promotion methods to see what works best for your business."

Use Lead Magnets

A lead magnet is a piece of content that's offered for free in exchange for a lead's contact information. It's an effective way to generate leads because it provides value to the reader and requires very little effort on their part.

According to Ubaldo Perez, CEO of Hush Anesthetics, "The best lead magnets are targeted to a specific audience and offer something that's truly valuable. If you target small businesses, for instance, you might try to offer a free guide on starting a business."

One of the most effective lead magnets is an e-book. This is because it can be very targeted and offer a lot of value to the reader. However, other lead magnets, such as guides, checklists, and templates, can also be effective.

Host a Webinar

Webinars are an excellent way to generate leads because they offer a lot of value to the viewer. They also allow you to build relationships with your audience and establish yourself as an expert in your field.

"You could try to commit time to host a weekly webinar to generate leads," says Bryan Jones, CEO of Truckbase. "This can act as a great decision, as it allows you to build relationships with your audience and establish yourselves as experts."

If you're looking for ways to connect with your target market and generate leads, hosting a webinar is a great option. Just make sure to promote your webinar in advance and offer something of value to the attendees.

Use Facebook Ads

Facebook ads are a great way to generate leads because they allow you to target your ideal customer. You can also use Facebook ads to promote your lead magnet or webinar, as discussed above.

"There are so many ad platforms to choose from nowadays," says Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of SwagMagic. "Places like Facebook ads can allow your company to target your ideal customer and get your message in front of them."

If you're not using Facebook ads to generate leads, you're missing out on a great opportunity. With a compelling ad, you can target your ideal customer and ideally generate better sales leads.

Create a Landing Page

A landing page is a page on your website that's designed to capture leads. It typically contains a form where the visitor can enter their information in exchange for something, such as a lead magnet.

"Creating a landing page may be one of the best decisions you can make when trying to generate leads," says Brian Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of ARENA CLUB. "Toolsl like Leadpages help create your page so that it's optimized for conversion."

There are numerous factors that go into creating an effective landing page, such as the design, copy, and offer. However, if you create a landing page that's optimized for conversion, you'll be in a good position to generate more leads.

Conversion is key when it comes to generating leads, so make sure your landing page is up to par.

Use Google AdWords

Google AdWords is another effective way to generate leads. Just like with Facebook ads, you can target your ideal customer with Google AdWords.

"Most of your customers are searching for your product or service on Google, so it makes sense to use their services and tools to generate leads," says Lyudmyla Dobrynina, Head of Marketing North America at Optimeal.

Google AdWords is Google's advertising platform, and it allows you to place ads on Google.com and millions of other websites across the web. Since most consumers rely on Google when searching for products or services, it's the ideal place to generate leads.

Even if you have consumers who don't use Google products or services, the impact that you can make via AdWords could be enough to get your name out there and reach them.

Sponsor an Event

So far, you've learned that hosting a webinar event is a great way to generate leads. But what if you don't have the time or resources to host an event? In that case, you can sponsor an event.

"You're certainly not alone if you feel like you don't have time to host events," says Max Ade, CEO of Pickleheads. "So that's when you opt for the second-best option, which is sponsoring events. This can help you get your company's name out there and generate leads without having to do all the work."

Sponsoring events allows your company to get exposure to a new audience. And if you're sponsoring an event that's related to your industry, you'll have a built-in audience of potential leads.

Put Your Sales Leads to Work

Now that you know how to generate leads, it's time to put them to work. The best way to do this is to nurture your leads into customers. The following are strategies you can use to turn your leads into sales:

1. Establish a Lead Nurturing Process

The first step is to establish a lead nurturing process. This involves creating a system for regularly reaching out to your leads and providing them with valuable information.

2. Qualify Your Leads

Not all leads are ready to buy right away. That's why it's important to qualify your leads before you start selling to them.

3. Build Rapport with Your Leads

One of the best ways to turn a lead into a sale is to build rapport with them. This means establishing a relationship with them and getting to know them on a personal level.

4. Offer Incentives

Another great way to nurture your leads is to offer incentives. This could be anything from discounts to free shipping.

5. Stay in Touch

Even if a lead doesn't buy from you right away, it's important to stay in touch with them. You never know when they might be ready to buy, so it's important to keep your name and brand in front of them.

6. Send Personalized Messages

One of the best ways to nurture your leads is to send them personalized messages. This shows that you care about them and are willing to take the time to get to know them.

7. Follow Up

Lastly, it's important to follow up with your leads. This means keeping in touch and checking in to see how they're doing.

In Closing

Lead generation is an important part of any business. By using the strategies above, you can generate leads that will turn into sales, thus improving your bottom line.