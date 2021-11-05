Long before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and became Duchess of Sussex, she was a recurring cast member in the legal drama series "Suits." Many of her co-stars have since spoken fondly of her and showrunner Aaron Korsh's recently shared his experience working with her.

The series creator only had good things to say about the 40-year old. He said she was a pleasure to work with and was not only great on the set but off as well.

"Among other things, I loved Meghan's enthusiasm both on set and off," he said when asked by a fan during a Q&A on Twitter. "Korsh said Meghan Markle "brightened the mood wherever she was." He then went on to share the thoughtful gesture she did at the beginning and end of every season of the show.

"She would always write a note after reading the season opener and finale, and it always made my day. Among many other things that paints a picture..." he shared.

Meghan Markle portrayed the role of Rachel Zane in "Suits" and was a love interest for Patrick J. Adams. She left the show in season 7, and it was during this time that the public learned of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Korsh's kind words about the Duchess of Sussex made fans happy. One commented, "Thank you for continuing to speak out in support of Meghan to let others know who she truly is as a person to debunk the smear campaign. She's such a bright light & those of us who've followed her career for years know how kind, magnanimous, hard-working, and professional she is."

Another wrote, "Good to hear from her employer of 7yrs. Thank you for this insight into her character by someone who knew her longer on & off set. This is so lovely Aaron, thank you."

Korsh previously defended Meghan Markle back in March from accusations that she bullied palace aides. He said she "is not a monster" but a "strong woman with a kind heart who's trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation." Adams also wrote in a lengthy tweet that she remains the "enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive" person he got to know in the years they worked on "Suits" even with the "fame, prestige, and power" she acquired as a royal.