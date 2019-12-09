"Supergirl" season 5 episode 9 kicked off the highly anticipated annual crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths." During its fall finale hour, the show featured part one of Arrowverse event that continues on "Batwoman" episode 9 on Monday. Meanwhile, fans are wondering when will The CW series return with the midseason premiere.

The "Crisis" on "Supergirl" began on Earth-38 where the superheroes come together to fight against Anti-Monitor, who is sending anti-matter waves in the universe to destroy it all. Not too long after, our crime-fighters realise that the crisis threatens to end multiple Earths in the universe. The episode also makes a reference to DC Universe's 1989 Batman film "Titans."

The first hour of "Crisis" ended with heartbreaking goodbyes, as Oliver Green, aka Green Arrow, decides to stay back on Earth-38 in order to save billions of lives. As he is dying, Nash Wells appear, who is now the cursed Pariah being punished for freeing the Anti-Monitor.

The first hour of Crisis featured some big moments and major death reveal, setting up the stage for the second hour of the crossover event. On Tuesday, "Batwoman" episode 9 will welcome guest stars Tom Welling, Kevin Conroy and Erica Durance. According to Spoiler TV, during this hour, the team of Superheroes takes desperate measures to win this war. In order to save the world, they are looking for new recruits and they use Ray's latest invention to simplify the process.

Meanwhile, The Monitor sends Clark Kent, Iris West and Lois Lane to recover a mysterious Kryptonian before they face up Anti-Monitor who is growing powerful minute by minute. As for Batwoman, she joins hands with Supergirl to find Bruce Wayne. The trouble doubles up when Lex Luthor returns.

Based on the events of the comic book with the same name, "Crisis" will come to an end with special "Legends of Tomorrow" episode airing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. In the meantime, "Supergirl" will take a break and will resume its run with episode 10.

The midseason premiere happens to be the ninety-seventh episode of the overall series and will air next year. It might be too soon to expect plot details of the episode, therefore, all we know about it is that it carries the title "The Bottle Episode" and goes on air on Sunday, January 19, 2020, on The CW.