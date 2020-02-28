"Supergirl" season 5 episode 14 is not airing this week. Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to find out what's coming next. Don't be disappointed, we have got you covered. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of The CW series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

Right after an exciting 100th episode, "Supergirl" is taking a brief hiatus. The show will return in the second week of March and when it does a different side of Lena Luthor begins to unravel.

According to the official synopsis for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 14, the said episode is titled "The Bodyguard" and it focuses on Kara's efforts to keep Andrea alive. Lex approaches the "Girl of Steel" with an important task. He wants her to protect Andrea from an anti-tech extremist. However, there is more to what meets the eye. Lex's motives run deeper than that. He has a nefarious plan and there is more than what he expects Kara to do than merely keeping Andrea alive.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of other storylines brewing up. Lena Luthor has been working on her precious Non Nocere project, a reprogramming project with which she aims to change humanity. Her plans make her real motives questionable. As she goes through with her project with the help of Lex, the consequences will begin to unfold.

A promo for the upcoming episode shows Kara in a different light. She has accepted the way things are, and is ready to take things as it comes. In this episode, she is feeling anxious and when she feels like that, she just wants to "punch things."

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 14 airs Sunday, March 8 on The CW.