Fans of Alex Danvers, be prepared for a brilliant Alex episode, coming next week. "Supergirl" season 5 episode 16 features Alex's Super version as she gets all suited up. Here is everything we know so far about the highly anticipated episode of the series. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" Season 5 Episode 16. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The sixteenth episode of "Supergirl" season 5 is titled "Alex in Wonderland" and it is clear that this is an Alex-centric episode that showcases her in all-together a new role.

As per the official synopsis, Alex pays a visit to a virtual National City wherein she uses Obsidian contact lenses and discovers a whole new persona of herself. The promo for the upcoming episode gives a glimpse at the events of the next episode and it shows that Alex is not only surprised to discover her "Super" avatar, but she is also enjoying the newly acquired power. However, it may not be good news for everyone.

Her friends and colleagues are worried that this isn't real, and they must wake her up. Meanwhile, Alex is convinced that she is the "Supergirl."

That's not it. A lot is happening in the National City. William continues his investigation about Lex. He will find himself an ally in Kelly. Elsewhere, Kara receives negative news that she finds difficult to deal with. Unfortunately, there are no precise details about the news Kara is about to receive. Fans will have to wait until next week.

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 16 airs Sundays on The CW.