"Supergirl" season 5 episode 15 is going to bring an unusual storyline when it shifts its focus to superhero Dreamer and her problems in the real world. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The fifteenth chapter of the fifth season of "Supergirl" is titled "Reality Bytes" and it will see Nia, aka Dreamer, step up as the protector of National City. In addition, the show will deal with Nia, who is the first transgender superhero on television, identity-related issues.

According to the official synopsis, a lot is happening in National City. Dreamer's roommate Yvette becomes a victim of a man targeting Dreamer. The attacker wants a dreamer to quit her superhero roles because she is a transgender. Nevertheless, she is not ready to give up and determined to protect her community. She is prepared for the war and puts everything on the line to keep her community safe.

In her endeavours, Dreamer finds support from Supergirl and additional assistance from Brainy. Meanwhile, Alex, Kelly, J'onn are on an important mission of their own. They go on a rescue mission to save a man who is trapped in a virtual reality escape room.

A promo for the upcoming segment teases moments when Kara assures Dreamer that they will fight this person who wants her to stop being a superhero. This is not the first time Dreamer will be dealing with problems related to her transgender identity. Previously, the show has explored the angle several times. However, this time, Dreamer wants to deal with the problem her way.

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 15 airs Sunday, March 15 on The CW, starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, Chyler Leigh as Alex, Nicole Maines as Dreamer, David Harewood as J'onn, Jesse Rath as Brainy, and more.