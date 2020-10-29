"The CW" series "Supernatural" is nearing its climax. However, before that happens, things are about to get explosive. "Supernatural" season 15 episode 18 will see forces come together in preparation for the final outcome. Here are a few spoilers for the upcoming chapter of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supernatural" Season 15.]

"Supernatural" season 15 episode 18 is considered a significant episode in the story development as we approach the penultimate and finale in the coming weeks. The said chapter is titled "Despair" and it will showcase important steps in the Winchester brothers' plan to achieve the ultimate goal of defeating God and emerging victorious.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode might be hinting at the foursome's final trial. Sam, Dean, Jack, and Castiel come together to team up and implement their plan in full throttle and get closer to achieving a common goal.

"With the plan in full motion, Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack fight for the good of the common goal," reads the description on Spoiler TV.

Fans must note that the information about the eighteenth episode remains scarce because this post is written ahead of the release of episode 17 airing this Thursday. The promo video with more details and glimpses into the forthcoming episode is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of this week's episode. So, keep tuning in for more updates.

The episode is written by Robert Berens and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Meanwhile, episode 17 is titled "Unity" and it is going to bring back the focus on the core storyline after a few demon-hunting adventures. They are about to finish a final ritual in an attempt to defeat God or Chuck. Also, in an exciting twist, the pair will be shocked by the appearance of the first man on earth, Adam. This episode is probably the beginning of the end and it will begin tying the loose ends.

Starring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert, and Misha Collins, "Supernatural" season 15 episode 18 airs Nov. 5 on The CW.