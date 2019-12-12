"Supernatural" season 15 midseason finale airs tonight. Following this episode, the show will go on a winter break and not return until 2020 for the final episodes of the series. Since it happens to be the finale season, fans are particularly excited about how it all plays out. So, want to know when will Winchester brothers return for their endgame? Read on.

On Thursday, "Supernatural" season 15 airs episode 8 titled "Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven." Currently, the show airs on Thursdays' 8:00 pm timeslot. However, things are going to change for the remainder of the season.

Fans must note that this year the show will have a delayed midseason premiere. They will have to wait a bit longer before the long-running favourite returns to the television. With a new timeslot, the show will air on Mondays at 8:00 pm from March 16, 2020. Following the uninterrupted run, "Supernatural" season 15 and series finale airs on May 18, 2020.

Given the plot details of the midseason finale, this is going to be a long wait for the fans. According to the description of the upcoming segment, Sam and Dean Winchester will continue their quest for Chuck with Castiel by their side. Their search is going to take them to unanticipated places where they find unexpected allies.

In other news, Sam and Dean's half-brother Adam, as played by Jake Abel, will make a return. Adam was last seen in Season 5 wherein after getting killed by a ghoul he became the vessel for Michael.

As he returns for the final season, Abel revealed that he will be reprising the role of both Adam and Archangel Michael. And it is safe to assume that he will play a significant role in bringing down Chuck.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Abel revealed that he will make his first appearance in the fall finale.

"There's some stuff in the scene that surprised Sam and Dean, so I have a feeling it will surprise audiences as well," Abel said about the return of his characters.

So, what are Adam and Michael here for?

"What Adam and Michael are doing in this episode is setting up all the stuff that's about to happen. So that's my hope. There's been some talk about what might happen in the future, so I think it could be going somewhere and I do hope it is explosive. But for now, it definitely feels like a setup," he explained.

Meanwhile, fans are assured that Abel is here to stay and will appear in more than one episode as he plays a pivotal role in Winchesters' war with God.

"Supernatural" season 15 fall finale airs Thursday on The CW, starring Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jaren Padalecki as Sam, and Misha Collins as Castiel.