Jeff Probst talked about the scary moment he lost his memory while trying to book a trip for himself and his wife to Las Vegas, which prompted him to immediately see a doctor and have an MRI.

The "Survivor" host appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he shared that he was diagnosed with Transient Global Amnesia (TGA). He had an unexpected bout of temporary memory loss while he was trying to book the trip and could not remember his wife's birthday. He said he "couldn't figure it out."

Things got worse when he realized that he could not remember where his wife and his children were either. Probst revealed that he had "zero recollection of anything," so he texted his wife to call him. She called and asked "what's going on?" He replied, "I don't know, I don't really know what's happening."

He then asked her where she and their children were. She told him she is at work and their kids are at school. He could not remember anything for three hours.

"I had no idea who I was, where I was," Probst told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Rippa, adding, "I even wrote a note... on my laptop I wrote a note that said, 'For our records, I have no idea why I'm wearing these clothes. I have no idea where our kids are. I have no idea what day it is. I have no idea why I'm writing this.'"

Then a little later he typed "I just read this, I have no memory of writing it."

The 58-year old immediately went to see a neurosurgeon where he learned about his diagnosis. Thankfully, the amnesia was only temporary and he regained his memories right before he had an MRI.

"It was like that quickly, oh wow, I'm back," Probst exclaimed with a snap of his fingers.

The game show host shared that the amnesia had him thinking that perhaps he had experienced one of the early signs of dementia. Probst assured the public that he is back to his usual self and that he is "100 percent" fine now.