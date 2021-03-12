The Royal Court of Sweden announced on Thursday that Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19 but are doing well despite the circumstances.

"Yesterday DD. KK. HH. Crown Princess and Prince Daniel went into quarantine after the Crown Princess exhibited cold symptoms. Today, the Crown Princess couple has been found infected by covid-19," reads the announcement posted on Facebook.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, 47, are "showing mild symptoms but are feeling well according to circumstances." Upon learning of the positive diagnosis, the couple immediately isolated at home with their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Contact tracing has reportedly already begun under the order of the King.

It is not known where and how the couple contracted the virus. But given the situation, the court had to cancel celebrations for Princess Victoria's name day which was supposed to take place on Friday. They were also supposed to join King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia in the memorial service for the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Sweden on Thursday.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are the second royal couple in Sweden to have tested positive for COVID-19. Her brother, Prince Carl-Philip, and his wife Princess Sofia also contracted the virus prior in November last year. They had flu-like symptoms and quarantined with their children. Despite their diagnosis, they also felt "relatively well." In December, they announced they were expecting their third child.

Contrary to other countries, Sweden did not go on full lockdown amid the pandemic and relied on voluntary guidelines instead. This was a wrong decision and a failure according to King Carl XVI Gustaf who lamented about the many people who died from the disease.

The royal couple's COVID-19 diagnosis comes just days after they celebrated their son's fifth birthday. The princess shared some adorable photos of Prince Oscar on Instagram to mark the special day. It is not yet known if the toddler and his sister, Princess Estelle, were tested for the virus.