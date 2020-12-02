A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested and accused of keeping her son imprisoned in her flat for 28 years. A team of medics was called to an apartment in Stockholm on Sunday, when a relative acted on a suspicion and broke into the apartment.

The woman's son, now aged 41, was found locked inside and severely malnourished. He had visible sores and open wounds that covered his legs, with which he struggled to walk and talk. He also almost had no teeth left. He was taken to hospital for surgery, although medics say his injuries are non-life threatening.

According to Swedish news site Expressen, the female relative who had long suspected the woman of controlling her son's life, learned that the 70-year-old mother was in the hospital on Sunday evening. She was supposedly receiving treatment for an undisclosed condition.

The circumstance made her decide to break into the flat to act on her suspicions, and only then realise the gravity of the situation. The relative said she heard a noise from a dark corner of the kitchen and found the 41-year-old man lying on a blanket on the kitchen floor.. His legs were covered in sores and wounds and part of his calf was black. He was sitting on puddles of pus underneath him.

The apartment stank of rotten food and the pungent smell of urine and had piles of rubbish along the hallway. The man was left with a cheese sandwich, a can of mackerel and a bowl of chips to feed on while his mother was away.

Hospital authorities contacted the police, which led to an investigation and the arrest of the mother. Officers have since been collecting evidence from the flat.

The mother is thought to have kept her son prisoner in the apartment ever since she pulled him out of school at the age of 12 in 1984. Sources say she had been overly protective of her son after a family incident that occurred some years ago.

Neighbours have observed how the apartment was kept in a dilapidated state for 30 years, although the woman often stopped for quick casual chats about the weather and such.

Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling said the mother may be charged with illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm.

The mother however, has denied the crimes.