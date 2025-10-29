Sydney Sweeney's meteoric rise has made her one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. Still, sources close to the Euphoria actress say her growing relationship with music mogul Scooter Braun is raising alarm bells.

Insiders claim Braun's influence is 'intensifying,' with fears that he's positioning himself not just as a confidant, but as a force shaping Sweeney's next moves.

Romance Rumours Intensify

The pair have reportedly been seen together at multiple Los Angeles events, fuelling speculation about a budding romance.

Photos from industry gatherings show them sharing quiet dinners and studio visits. One source told People: 'Sydney finds Scooter's energy magnetic. She believes he understands her ambitions and can help her navigate fame.'

However, other insiders say the relationship may be moving 'too close, too fast.'

Sweeney recently ended her long-term engagement to Jonathan Davino, and friends are concerned that her rebound relationship could have professional consequences.

Relationship Moving 'Too Close, Too Fast'

Friends are apparently surprised by how quickly their bond has developed. Sweeney, who just called off her long-term engagement to Jonathan Davino, is believed to be caught up in the limelight.

'Everyone likes seeing her happy,' a friend said. 'But this has escalated so fast that some are nervous she's overlooking red flags.'

Those who know her best allegedly sought to intervene gently, not to discourage romance, but to slow things down before irreversible decisions were made.

Fears Braun Is Trying to Take Control of Her Career

Perhaps the most pressing concern is about Sydney's upcoming events. The Emmy-nominated actress has meticulously cultivated her reputation through deeply personal roles and her own production company. There are now reports that Braun is attempting to influence these decisions.

'Suddenly he's there at meetings, giving opinions, acting like he knows exactly what she needs,' according to a source. 'He moves into people's careers — fast.'

Some believe Sweeney's independence, which has been crucial to her success, could be jeopardised.

Braun's Reputation Raises Alarm

Scooter Braun is a competent player in the entertainment industry, having handled Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. However, his public image remains deeply polarising.

His highly documented feud with Taylor Swift, in which he purchased and later sold her master recordings, led many to label him controlling and opportunistic.

'When Scooter takes an interest, it's rarely just personal,' one industry expert said. 'He plays the long game and he plays to win.'

This history has not gone overlooked by Sydney's protective circle.

Fans Split Between Excitement and Concern

As word of the couple circulated, online arguments exploded. Fans applaud Sydney for 'dating up' and partnering with a Hollywood heavyweight. Others, notably Swift fans, have expressed apparent disgust.

'She's too smart for this plot twist,' one user commented. 'He'll ruin her career before she hits her peak,' another worried.

However, other fans feel that the actress should be given the freedom to make her own decisions, even if they are bold.

Sydney Sweeney has worked constantly to attain the pinnacle of Hollywood talent. Those who care for her hope that her personal life and the prominent figures who enter it will not overshadow the tremendous achievements she has made.

'She deserves someone who empowers her, not someone who manages her,' one of her confidants said, adding, 'Everyone's just hoping she keeps the reins of her life firmly in her own hands.'