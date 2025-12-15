Stranger Things is Netflix's latest global phenomenon, having racked up 59.6 million views in the first five days of Season 5's release and having generated more than £800 million (Approximately $1 billion) in global streaming revenue for the streaming network. Now in its' final stages, it has caused the internet to run amok with theories on how the story will end.

One theory that seemingly refuses to die is that Steve Harrington, a fan favourite character, will ultimately meet his demise in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2. This theory has gathered pace driven by fan analysis, released images, and carefully timed cast remarks. For many viewers, the idea feels less shocking than inevitable. They argue that the groundwork has been quietly laid across multiple seasons, with Volume 2 positioned as the moment everything finally lands.

For those unfamiliar, Steve Harrington is a central character in Stranger Things, portrayed by show breakout Joe Keery, who begins the series as a popular high school student in the town of Hawkins. Over time, he becomes one of the group's most reliable protectors, often putting himself in danger to help fight threats from the Upside Down. Steve is known to fans for his strong sense of loyalty, practical leadership, and close bond with younger characters, particularly close friend and confidant Dustin Henderson. His growth from a self-centred teenager into a dependable and caring figure has made him one of the show's most popular characters.

Steve Harrington Death Theory Gains Momentum

The belief that Steve could be the defining loss of the final chapter centres on how often the character has survived extreme danger. He lived through the bat attack, repeated encounters in the Upside Down, and near-death moments that reshaped the group. Fans argue this survival pattern has shifted from reassurance to warning, especially if Vecna identifies Steve as the most effective emotional target.

The widely shared Reddit post by user Select_Pound_8355 outlines why Steve may not survive past Episode 5, titled 'Shock Jock'. The user connects released photos with cast interviews to build a timeline that points towards a mid-volume turning point. Central to the theory is the idea that Episode 5 represents a conclusion rather than a setup for Steve's arc.

One image shows Jonathan bruised and emotional while hugging other characters. According to fans, the setting suggests a real-world reunion rather than a hallucination or Upside Down vision. This detail is used as evidence that Jonathan survives and returns safely, creating contrast with Steve's uncertain status.

In comparison, a separate image of Dustin hugging Steve has prompted concern. Fans note that the scene feels visually and emotionally different, with some suggesting it could be a Vecna-induced illusion similar to what was shown with Max and her mother in Season 4. Unlike Jonathan, there is no clear indication that Steve makes it to the story's end.

While some Tiktok posts have their own theories on whether Lucas, Robin, Jonathan, or even Nancy might be the 'big death' of the season, majority of fans seem to be betting on Steve being the one to exit in an untimely way.

Cast Interviews And Episode Timing

Supporters of the theory also point to cast interviews that reference 'big moments' tied to specific episodes. Joe Keery has stated that his most significant moment occurs in Episode 5, while Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have both said theirs happen in Episode 6.