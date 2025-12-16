A brutal satire about corporate survival has become the centrepiece of one of the year's most eye-catching film promotions. Indie studio NEON has invited Fortune 500 CEOs to a private screening of No Other Choice, a new thriller from Park Chan-wook that follows an ordinary office worker who is laid off and driven to extreme violence as he fights to reclaim status, income and relevance in a ruthless economic system.

The invitation, shown in a minimalist image circulating online, is addressed directly to 'all Fortune 500 CEOs' and praises them for carrying the 'unbearable weight' of leadership while governing systems, resources and employees' livelihoods. The screening is scheduled for 17 December at 5 p.m. in New York City, with the studio stressing there is no fee to attend.

The irony is hard to miss. By framing the screening as a gift to America's most powerful executives, NEON has turned the film's themes of desperation, hierarchy and corporate cruelty into the focal point of its marketing.

On behalf of Director Park Chan-wook's new film, we are cordially inviting all Fortune 500 CEOs to a special screening of NO OTHER CHOICE.



This is truly a film that speaks to our gracious executive leaders and the culture they have cultivated.



RSVP at nootherceo@neonrated.com pic.twitter.com/B2AMBPzDFM — NEON (@neonrated) December 15, 2025

A Plot That Mirrors Corporate Anxiety

No Other Choice is being positioned as a sharp and unsettling look at what happens when economic security disappears. Park Chan-wook, known for films that explore moral collapse and power dynamics, reportedly uses the story of a laid off worker to expose how competition can turn violent when survival is at stake.

That premise has become one of the central talking points of NEON's campaign. By inviting real life corporate leaders to watch a film about job loss and ruthless competition, the studio appears to be deliberately placing the audience inside the film's moral dilemma.

The Invitation That Doubles as Satire

The formal tone of the letter adds another layer to the campaign. Written like a polite corporate memo, it flatters CEOs while subtly echoing the cold language often used during layoffs, mergers and restructurings.

Social media users have described the invitation as both hilarious and unsettling, with some calling it a masterclass in irony. Others see it as a bold reminder of who holds power in the systems the film critiques.

By requiring invitees to RSVP with their credentials, NEON reinforces the exclusivity of the event while amplifying its satirical edge.

NEON's History of Headline-Grabbing Promotions

This approach fits neatly into NEON's long-standing reputation for unconventional marketing. The studio has repeatedly chosen stunts that blur the line between promotion and performance.

Earlier this year, NEON drew widespread attention with their promotional campaign for the body horror film Together, where they gave away a free Las Vegas wedding in a proposal contest, tying real world romance to the movie's themes.

The campaign generated viral coverage and positioned the studio as one willing to take creative risks.

A Campaign That Turns Theme Into Spectacle

By making the plot of No Other Choice a central pillar of its marketing, NEON has transformed a simple screening into a commentary on power and survival. Whether any Fortune 500 CEOs attend is almost beside the point.

The invitation itself has already ensured the film is being discussed exactly as intended.