Thai esports organisation Talon sparked controversy during the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) when an incident involving one of its players, Naphat Warasin, also known as 'Tokyogurl', resulted in her disqualification from the competition on 15 December, Monday.

In a report by esports.gg, the incident was initially reported to SEA Games officials after suspicions of potential use of unauthorised third-party software emerged following Thailand's 3-0 loss to Vietnam in Monday's Winner Bracket Final.

A Thai referee discovered Naphat's alleged use of the software 'TeamViewer' on her smartphone to engage in 'ghost coaching'. The software, known for real-time screensharing, could have let an expert player or coach from another location view her screen and give advice.

The report prompted an investigation by the SEA Games technical department, which later confirmed Naphat's violation of the esports technical manual, particularly section 9.4.3 of the official SEA Games Esports handbook, resulting in the highest form of penalty - expulsion.

The Thailand Esports Federation (TESF) has reportedly severed ties with Tokyogurl, following the incident which took place during a live Arena of Valor (AoV) match against Vietnam, which also prompted the Esports Association of Thailand (EAT) to withdraw its entire women's AoV team from the 2025 SEA Games.

After confirming the disqualification, the Thailand Esports Federation (TESF) issued an official statement stating, 'We will conduct an internal investigation and further tighten ethical and technical standards for athletes to prevent similar incidents from recurring', according to New Strait Times.

Talon Esports, Tokyogurl's club, supported TESF's decision, and announced the termination of her contract effective immediately.

Tokyogurl's Denial

Meanwhile, The Nation Thailand reported 'Thai RoV queen' Tokyogurl denies cheating allegations, but is facing a lifetime ban from Garena, AoV publisher.

In the report, Naphat is said to have taken to social media to deny the allegations, before taking it down entirely. In her social media post, she said, 'Had I cheated in the competition, I should have won. Frankly, how could I cheat?' She also explained the smartphone used during the competition was not capable of screen sharing.

Despite her denial, several of Tokyogurl's teammates have also turned to social media to voice their dismay over the cheating incident, as they remained skeptical of her explanation.

Thai women's RoV National Team captain Jomkhon Pumsinil said in a live TV interview in the show Hone Krasae, 'Our hearts were shattered, and we would like to apologize to the people for the incident'. She also referred to Tokyogurl as having the 'most important role' in the game.

One Controversy After Another

As if a single controversy wasn't enough, Naphat also drew flak for her unprofessional conduct when she was sighted giving the middle finger to the camera during a live broadcast.

The flashing was later reported to be allegedly aimed towards her teammate as a form of teasing but was unfortunately caught by the camera, which was focusing on other players, Naphat shared on her social media.

Esports and Fairplay Policies

The cheating controversy is a reflection of esports' continuous growth in the professional gaming industry, and the challenges it will face akin to its physical counterparts in events such as the SEA Games. The incident is a stark reminder of ensuring compliance to the rules and regulations in place, including players' behaviour.