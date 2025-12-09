The Game Awards 2025 is inching closer and closer. Players can't help but be excited for this year's awardees and announcements.

Luckily, tuning in is easy and free.

Where To Watch TGA 2025

The year's most anticipated gaming awards show will run on 11 December at 7:30 P.M. ET / 4:30 P.M. PT / 12:30 A.M. +1 GMT. Like the previous years, it will be free to stream.

TGA 2025 can be watched on the official website and YouTube channel. The awards show has also partnered with platforms such as Twitch, Kick, X, Prime Video, and Steam.

TGA is primarily the gaming industry's biggest night. This year has been competitive, with titles like Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Silksong, and many others gunning for awards across several categories. This year's categories are:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Innovation in Accessibility

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Community Support

Best Independent Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Mobile Game

Best VR / AR

Best Action Game

Best Action / Adventure

Best RPG

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim / Strategy

Best Sports / Racing

Best Multiplayer

Best Adaptation

Most Anticipated Game

Content Creator of the Year

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

'7 Big Games' To Be Revealed at TGA 2025

Outside the awards, players are also excited about the big game reveals expected at the event. Over at XCancel, industry insider True Gaming reveals that there could be 6-7 major reveals happening this year.

One of the games at the top of the fan's wishlist is Half-Life 3. Fans of the franchise have been hopeful over the last couple of weeks, as several signs have pointed to a continuation of Gordon Freeman's story. While Valve has yet to comment on the next game, that isn't stopping fans from drawing connections, especially with the Steam Machine.

There's also expected to be a 'major' Star Wars game announcement at TGA 2025. Two games that could be at the centre of these are Star Wars Jedi: 3 and the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

The third Star Wars Jedi game has been confirmed to be in the works. On the other hand, the KOTOR Remake was cancelled before and was picked up by a different studio, so development is still ongoing.

All eyes are on The Game Awards monolith as well. The statue has been teased by TGA head Geoff Keighley, who said it has something to do with the biggest reveal at the event.

Geoff Keighley spoke more with Eurogamer regarding the strange desert monolith he placed:



“I don’t want to spoil the surprise but let’s just say the world will never be the same and the reckoning will soon be upon all sinners. Tune in to The Game Awards sponsored by Spotify!” pic.twitter.com/C3H7d09r1L — Ultima @ GRD BREAK (@UltimaShadowX) December 8, 2025

He has since said that the monolith isn't for Half-Life 3, The Elder Scrolls 6, or even a Diablo 4 DLC. As such, it's anyone's guess as to what game the monolith is for.

The TGA has hosted many reveals, including The Last of Us Part 2, Beyond Good and Evil, and more. This year, it seems like the reveals are going to be just as big as the awards themselves.

For now, the only confirmed game reveal is the next Total War game, but insiders aren't considering that as a big reveal. Other titles in the pipeline could be the next Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and a sequel to Control.

The good news is that gamers only need to sleep through a few more nights before all answers are given surrounding the monolith, as well as the other possible game reveals.