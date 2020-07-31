The reality television star Tamar Braxton reveals that her "cry for help went totally ignored" in a statement two weeks after being hospitalised for attempting suicide. The 43-year-old Grammy and Emmy nominee opened up about being exploited by the reality TV industry, mental illness, and "poor portrayal of black people in show business."

According to Daily Mail, the "Celebrity Big Brother" winner was hospitalised on July 16 after she was found unresponsive following a suspected overdose. Los Angeles Police Department had received an emergency call from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles and she was immediately taken to the hospital. The television personality is now on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, Tamar Braxton, the "Braxton Family Values" star posted an emotional statement for the first time after her hospitalisation. The post on Twitter includes a lengthy message and a picture of her with her son.

In the statement, she confirms that she attempted to end her life. She starts by thanking those who have prayed for her and sent her love and goes on to share the pain she has been experiencing for 11 years in the reality television industry. She unravels that she was "taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid."

Braxton talks about the letter she wrote to the network "to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair." However, her requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears and were completely disregarded.

Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support.Â In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who... pic.twitter.com/FB13IgOmHh — TAMAR "SLAVEâ€ BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 30, 2020

"I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world," Braxton wrote. "Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid."

"I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However, the demands persisted."

With her letter, she drew attention to mental illness being real. She urged people to "normalise acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation."

As per the report, We TV, the network that aired her show "Braxton Family Values" has decided to delay the premiere of her upcoming reality show "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!." Braxton, along with her mother and sister, starred in We TV show since 2011. She has also served as daytime talk show host "The Real." In 2019, she won the second season of "Celebrity Big Brother."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.