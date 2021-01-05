While condolences have been pouring in from all across the world after Tanya Roberts was reported dead, a piece of surprising news emerged that the former Bond girl is still alive.

Tanya Roberts' longtime partner Lance O'Brien as well as her representative, had announced that the actress died on Sunday. The reports at the time said that she had collapsed after she returned home from a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve. She was taken to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was kept on a ventilator for a few days in critical condition before being declared dead.

O'Brien, Roberts's partner of over 18 years, was on an interview with Inside Edition remembering the actress when he got a call from the hospital where she was being treated. O'Brien said on the phone call on Monday morning: "Now, you're telling me she's alive?"

After finding out mid-interview that his partner has not died, a crying O'Brien continued: "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team."

During the interview, O'Brien revealed that he was initially unable to visit Roberts due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but the medical team made an exception after it seemed she wouldn't make it. O'Brien revealed what he did with her during what he had thought were her final hours.

"When she saw me and I was there, I saw her eyes open. I felt good. I said, 'Hey, her eyes are opening. Her eyes are opening.' They told me that's just a reflex," he recalled.

While the hospital has confirmed "That '70s Show" star is not dead, she continues to be in critical condition. Her publicist Mike Pingel told People magazine on Monday: "She was alive at 10 a.m. this morning," adding that it was O'Brien who informed him of her assumed death and that she is still alive.

"Currently, it's not looking good. It's very dire. Hold her in your prayers," Pingel added.

Prior to O'Brien, whom some reports mention as Roberts's husband, she was married to screenwriter Barry Roberts. The pair tied the knot in 1974, when the budding actress was just 19-years-old. It was she who proposed to Barry, who was a psychology student at that time.

They were together until 2006 when Barry tragically died following a four and a half year battle with encephalitis, a condition caused by inflammation of the brain. The actress famously left "That 70's Show" in 2001 to look after Barry when he became terminally ill.

The 65-year-old does not have any children of her own, with Lance or with Barry.