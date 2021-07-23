Recently obtained tax records showed that Britney Spears purchased a condo for her sister Jamie Lynn some years back, which seemed to contradict the latter's claims that she did not receive monetary support from the singer.

The document obtained by Fox News showed a company owned by the pop star footed the bill for the Destin, Florida property for her sibling. She purchased it for an estimated price of over $1 million. It was listed under the company name Bridgemore Timber LLC, which she has owned since 2000 and her father Jamie Spears has partially managed since the start of 2012.

Court documents from 2009 for Spears' conservatorship case also mentioned the same company. It even listed a "condominium located in Florida" as one of the assets the singer owned.

Jaimie Lynn once talked about it being the place where she wrote her song "Sleepover" and boasted about it being so big that it can sleep ten people. She said that it either belongs to her or the Spears family. But fans of Britney disagree and said the condo belongs to the singer.

The report seems to belie the "Zoey 101" star's previous claims about her sister's fortune. Back in 2019, she responded to a netizen's notion that she financially benefits from Britney and wrote in a since-deleted comment that she has "NEVER been paid a dime" from her sister.

"That is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn," she wrote in response to a person's claim that she is only supporting Britney so she would not lose her allowance.

In a video shared in response to Britney's controversial conservatorship hearing last month, she shared she never profited from her sister. She also said the conservatorship does not affect her either way. She explained that she has worked since she was nine and paid for her bills since she was ten years old.

Then on July 6, Jaimie Lynn told netizens to leave her "broke-a** alone" after she shared a report from the Daily Mail that said she is the "ONLY family member" not on Britney's payroll." She labelled it as "FACTS."