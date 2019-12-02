After receiving the 'Artist of the decade' honour at American Music Awards, Taylor Swift is on her way to achieving her next milestone- her return to the silver screen. The pop-star recently posed for the December issue of British Vogue as the "bored girl at the holiday party" and spoke about her attempt at acting and her love for cats.

Sharing a picture of the Vogue cover on Instagram on Sunday, which shows her stretched out on the floor in green suede boots, a shimmery silver ballet top, a red skirt, and a perfect blow-out, Taylor Swift wrote: "Bored girl at the holiday party." Sharing another picture in which she wears a peach sweater-knit camisole, the 29-year-old wrote, "This is the one face I made that day."

The "Lover" singer stuns with muted makeup on the cover page of the magazine, posing elegantly in a white shirt and camel jacket from Chanel. The cover story for Vogue sees Swift sitting down with Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Broadway legend behind "The Phantom of the Opera," "Evita," and Cats, the movie version which marks Swift's return to the silver screen as Bombalurina. Her last appearance in movies was in 2014 when she worked in the film adaptation of "The Giver."

Sharing an image of him and Taylor on Instagram, Webber wrote: "Taylor's lyric for 'Beautiful Ghosts' is brilliant and her emotional performance of our song must be among the very best I've ever had." Swift and Webber have co-written the new original soundtrack tune "Beautiful Ghosts," a song for the soon-to-be-released adaptation of "Cats".

The "Bad Blood" singer said she loves the "weirdness" of the movie "Cats" and had an "amazing time" shooting it. "I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I'd never get another opportunity to be like this in my life," Taylor said.

"Cats" is Tom Hooper's film adaptation of TS Eliot's quirky poetry volume, "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," and stars Taylor Swift and Judi Dench in the lead roles.