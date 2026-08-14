Chat show host Graham Norton has offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile Madison Square Garden wedding, admitting that while the event was 'lovely', it featured certain choices that he personally 'wouldn't have done'.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK, the 63-year-old broadcaster reflected on what has been widely dubbed America's royal wedding. He called it 'lovely, lovely' but said what stood out most was how ordinary it felt once he was inside.

Norton, 63, who attended the star-studded ceremony alongside his husband Jonathan McLeod, described how the massive scale of the venue and the intense external security dramatically contrasted with the familiar atmosphere waiting for guests inside.

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end married at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, 3 July, in a ceremony that has been widely nicknamed 'America's royal wedding'.

Inside the 'Royal Wedding' That Felt Ordinary

The broadcaster drew a comparison with same‑sex weddings, recalling how people once speculated about what such ceremonies would be like, only to discover they were essentially 'like a wedding, you know?' He said the same principle applied here.

Norton described the buildup as the most dramatic part of the experience, recalling being driven through a locked‑down Manhattan towards the arena in a blacked‑out car, an experience with more in common with a film premiere than a marriage ceremony.

He said the anticipation shifted the moment he stepped inside, at which point the atmosphere became instantly recognisable as a wedding rather than a celebrity event.

He was diplomatic about the finer details, noting that, as at any wedding, some touches impressed him while others left him thinking he would have made different choices. Pressed for specifics, he declined to elaborate, saying simply that he could not share more.

His caution is unsurprising. On his own programme, The Graham Norton Show, he had previously joked about the number of non‑disclosure agreements guests were required to sign ahead of the event, a comment that pointed to how tightly controlled the occasion was.

A Guest List on an Arena Scale

The scale of the wedding has been well documented. Norton was among roughly 1,000 attendees, with reports naming Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt among those present. The choice of Madison Square Garden as a venue, rather than a more conventional setting, reflected the size of the guest list Swift and Kelce wanted.

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Swift herself had hinted at this approach in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show back in October 2025, explaining that she had no intention of trimming the guest list to keep numbers small. She said the more stressful weddings were often the smaller ones, where couples had to weigh up who should and should not be included.

Her preference, by her own account, was to avoid that process altogether and invite everyone who mattered to her and Kelce, leaving logistics and security to absorb the consequences of a guest list on that scale.

For all the attention on road closures, confidentiality agreements and the roll call of famous faces, Norton's account suggests the day itself was rooted in familiar territory: two people, their families and friends, and guests quietly noticing the details, some approved of, others not, just as at any wedding.