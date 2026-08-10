Twice member Jeongyeon has left JYP Entertainment after 11 years to sign an exclusive contract with Varo Entertainment and pursue acting, joining the same agency as her sister Gong Seung-yeon while insisting that Twice and their fans will remain her 'first priority'.

Addressing her supporters directly through a handwritten letter on Instagram, the singer assured fans that her allegiance to the group remains firm. She described her role in Twice as the core of her identity, vowing that her dedication to their international fanbase stands as her absolute first priority.

Jeongyeon Starts New Chapter at Sister's Agency

Jeongyeon, whose real name is Yoo Jeong-yeon, debuted with the industry-leading group in 2015, helping them secure a position as one of the most commercially successful acts in the region.

Her departure from the agency that launched her career is a notable move, highlighting the decisions established idols face when expanding into television and film while maintaining their musical roots.

Following her personal announcement, Varo Entertainment confirmed the new signing. The company released a formal statement expressing its enthusiasm for the partnership.

'We are sincerely happy to create a special connection with Yoo Jeongyeon, who has diverse charms and limitless potential,' the agency stated, noting that executives deeply resonated with her authentic attitude and sincerity toward acting.

Varo currently represents a prominent and growing roster of South Korean acting talent. Alongside her sister Gong Seung-yeon, the firm manages figures such as Byeon Woo Seok, Jin Goo and Lee Chae Min.

Securing representation at a dedicated acting agency provides the singer with the infrastructure required to navigate the domestic television market.

Balancing New Acting Ambitions With Twice Duties

A primary concern for followers of the group is how this transition might impact future music releases and global concert tours. Varo addressed these logistical questions directly in its initial briefing.

Management promised to leverage her global presence to become a reliable partner by providing support, ensuring she can take on new challenges as an actress while also continuing her group activities smoothly.

In her personal message, Jeongyeon reflected on the emotional weight of her decision. She admitted to experiencing apprehension about leaving a familiar environment after spending more than a decade with her former label.

She noted that the transition required courage, which she credited to the encouragement of her fellow bandmates and the group's followers, officially known as Once.

Fans Reassured They Remain Her 'First Priority'

Seeking to address any concerns regarding her loyalty to the collective, the singer set out her intentions clearly. 'Although I am moving to a new home and beginning a new challenge, I will continue to protect Twice, which is at the very heart of who I am,' she wrote.

Her statement serves as a reassurance that her upcoming solo ambitions will not interfere with the group's activities.

She concluded her message by reiterating her commitment to the people who built her career. 'Standing before Once as a member of Twice will always be my first priority,' she added.

Whether this dual-agency arrangement sets a new operational model for veteran K-pop idols seeking independence remains to be seen, but for now, her position within the group remains unchanged.