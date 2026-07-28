ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck has shared new details from the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star became visibly emotional as the singer walked down the aisle during their ceremony.

Speaking on an episode of the Starkville podcast, Buck described Kelce as being in tears before the ceremony had even begun, saying the NFL player was overcome with emotion while watching members of his family take part in the procession.

The comments offer one of the most detailed first-hand accounts of the couple's 3 July wedding, which has largely remained private despite widespread public interest.

Swift and Kelce have not released official wedding photographs or publicly discussed many aspects of the ceremony, although several guests have gradually shared memories from the event.

Joe Buck Recalls Emotional Ceremony

Buck said Kelce became emotional as his nieces walked towards the ceremony before reacting even more strongly when Swift made her entrance.

'Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built,' Buck said on the podcast. 'And then, you know, when [Swift] walked out, he was a puddle.'

“Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the ramp and when she (Taylor) walked out, he was a puddle.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/9Y3ISe8nmX — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) July 28, 2026

Buck also described the ceremony as deeply personal, praising the vows exchanged by the couple.

'Their vows were long,' he said. 'They were really well written. They were funny. They were sweet. They were emotional.'

His account is among the clearest descriptions from a guest who attended the ceremony, offering fans a rare glimpse into an event the couple have otherwise kept largely out of the public eye.

Wedding Remains Largely Private

Although few official details have been released, previous reports said the wedding took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on 3 July.

Media reports also estimated that around 1,000 guests attended the celebration, bringing together figures from sport, entertainment and music.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported guest count or shared an official account of the day.

The couple have largely chosen to keep details of the ceremony private, with information emerging primarily through guests' interviews and social media posts.

Star-Studded Guest List

Buck attended the wedding with his wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck, and said he found himself surrounded by a remarkable collection of celebrities throughout the evening.

He recalled being seated near Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Grant, Paul McCartney and Tom Hanks.

'I'm like what in the hell am I doing here?' Buck joked. He also described spending approximately 20 minutes speaking with Tom Cruise, calling it one of the evening's most memorable experiences outside the wedding ceremony itself.

Buck said moments like watching Paul McCartney perform 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' while standing near musician Beck made the reception particularly memorable.

Phones Were Taken Before the Party

Buck also revealed that guests were required to surrender their mobile phones before the reception, a measure that helped preserve the couple's privacy throughout the celebrations.

He joked that attendees still felt as though they were operating under an informal 'NDA mode', reflecting the emphasis placed on keeping details of the wedding confidential.

According to Buck, once phones had been put away, guests appeared more relaxed and were able to enjoy the celebration without concerns that photographs or videos would immediately appear online.

The reported restrictions are consistent with the couple's broader approach to privacy since beginning their relationship, with both Swift and Kelce generally limiting what they share publicly about their personal lives.

Previous reports have also said the couple wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, with designer Jonathan Anderson reportedly involved in creating their wedding attire.

While official images from the ceremony have yet to be released, Buck's account provides one of the clearest insights so far into a wedding that has attracted significant public attention while remaining largely shielded from public view.