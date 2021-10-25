Aprivate school teacher in India has ended up behind bars for allegedly beating a 13-year-old boy to death.

When questioned by the child's father, the teacher reportedly said the boy was just "acting dead." A murder case has been registered against the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, hailing from the Kolasar village in the state of Rajasthan. The police said the incident happened Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

According to the officers, the victim's father, Omprakash Sharma, said his son Ganesh Sharma, a grade 7 student, had told him earlier the teacher was "beating him for no reason."

Omprakash received a call from the teacher Wednesday, saying the boy had fallen unconscious at school. The teacher allegedly told Omprakash the boy had not done his homework, following which he had beat him.

Omprakash then asked the accused whether he had killed the child. To this, the teacher replied the boy was just "acting dead," reported India Today.



The father then rushed to the school to find his wife already there. She was wailing, and other students appeared terrified.

"Ganesh had begun going to school after it reopened recently. The family claimed that they had received a call from the school staff that Ganesh was taken to the hospital," a senior officer said

However, the doctors said Ganesh was brought dead to the hospital.

"We are recording the statements in the case. The teacher was held immediately after the incident for interrogation. A preliminary investigation has pointed out that the teacher had slapped the student on his back and he fell unconscious in the classroom. What exactly transpired following that is a matter of investigation," the officer added.

Other students reportedly said the teacher had mercilessly thrashed Ganesh, pinned him down, and hit him with fist and feet.

Following the incident, the government canceled the registration of the school, pending an inquiry.

A few days back, a video of a similar incident that happened in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu had gone viral. The footage showed a 56-year-old teacher thrashing a student mercilessly for bunking classes. The video, shot by another student, was shared on social media. The teacher ended up in prison after a complaint was lodged against him by the child's parent.