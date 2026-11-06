Elizabeth Warren is expected to become chair of the US Senate Banking Committee in January 2027, putting one of cryptocurrency's most prominent critics in a powerful position just as she intensifies scrutiny of Donald Trump's reported $1.4 billion (£1.08 billion) in digital asset earnings.

The Massachusetts Democrat's likely promotion follows her party's victory in the 3 November midterm elections, which gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. The 120th Congress is scheduled to convene on 3 January 2027.

Although her appointment has not been formally confirmed, Warren is widely viewed as the leading candidate to replace current Republican chairman Tim Scott.

Why Warren's Expected Promotion Matters

As chair, Warren would gain greater influence over the committee's agenda, hearings and legislative priorities. She would also have a role in authorising subpoenas, subject to the committee's rules and procedures.

On 28 October, Warren and Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah wrote to prediction market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, seeking information about their efforts to prevent insider trading and market manipulation involving election-related bets.

She has also criticised the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for allowing nine crypto firms to undertake banking-related activities, arguing that their operations resemble those of traditional banks. Coinbase was among the companies identified.

In May, Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's cryptocurrency company, misled investors or violated securities laws in connection with a $75 million (€68.5 million and £57.5 million) loan backed by its own tokens.

These were allegations raised by Warren, not established findings.

Warren Trains Her Sights on Trump's $1.4 Billion Crypto

Warren's criticism also focuses on Trump's cryptocurrency-related financial interests.

In a 22 July statement opposing the revised Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, Warren claimed Trump had earned more than $1.4 billion (€1.29 billion and £1.08 billion) from cryptocurrency ventures.

'Donald Trump raked in more than $1.4 billion (€1.29 billion and £1.08 billion) from cryptocurrency ventures, and this bill does nothing to prevent him from vacuuming up his next $1.4 billion (€1.29 billion and £1.08 billion) in crypto profits,' she said.

Warren also argued that the legislation failed to adequately protect investors, the financial system and national security, declaring that the bill should be 'dead on arrival'.

The CLARITY Act seeks to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets and divide oversight responsibilities between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The legislation failed to advance in a Senate procedural vote on 15 September, with 49 senators supporting the motion and 50 opposing it. Warren voted against the measure.

A Warren-led committee could delay consideration of a revived version, hold additional hearings or seek changes before it advances.

What a Warren-Led Committee Could Mean for Crypto

Warren's expected chairmanship does not mean she can legislate independently or determine cryptocurrency policy on her own. Legislation must still pass both chambers of Congress and receive the president's signature.

However, her potential leadership would give her a stronger platform to scrutinise cryptocurrency companies, examine potential conflicts of interest involving Trump's business interests and influence future regulatory proposals.

Formal committee assignments and the Senate's January agenda should provide greater clarity on the direction of US cryptocurrency policy.