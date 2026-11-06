Donald Trump may be facing more than a political headache after the Democrats' sweeping midterm victory. The President has reportedly appeared noticeably different, prompting questions about his demeanour following the Republican losses.

Author Michael Wolff, who has written several books about Trump, said two people had noticed an unsettling change in the President's demeanour following the 3 November election.

Speaking to Joanna Coles on Inside Trump's Head, Wolff said the pair described Trump as looking 'markedly older' the day after the election.

The comments come after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. The party is due to assume control when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, potentially making Trump's final two years in office more challenging.

What Did Two People Reportedly Notice About Trump?

Wolff said the two individuals had found Trump's apparent change 'a little frightening'.

When Coles asked whether the two people had identified any specific signs, Wolff said their observations concerned the way the President carried himself.

'While he will never admit his own defeat, he looked like defeat,' Wolff said. 'I mean, he was less... He was quieter, I mean, which is a really kind of weird Trump symptom. Trump going quiet.'

Wolff compared the reported change with Trump's behaviour after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He said Trump had appeared more inclined to listen to people around him during that period rather than dominating conversations.

Coles speculated that Trump might be recognising his own vulnerability, while Wolff suggested the reported reaction could reflect a sense of shock.

However, the observations remain second-hand accounts from two unnamed individuals, as relayed by Wolff. They do not establish that Trump is experiencing any medical or psychological condition.

How Has Trump Responded to the Midterm Defeat?

Trump made his first public appearance after the election on Wednesday, 4 November, addressing reporters at the White House ballroom construction site.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing Republicans a major electoral setback. The party is due to assume control when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, giving it greater power to scrutinise the administration.

On Thursday, 5 November, Trump signed a proclamation designating the Oval Office as the Oval Office National Monument, which also includes the Outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room.

The proclamation directs the Interior Secretary, through the National Park Service, to develop a preservation plan and require documentation, review, and consideration of alternatives before substantial alterations or demolition. It also preserves the President's authority to redecorate and make ordinary operational and security changes.

A red baseball cap bearing the word 'Veto' was also reportedly displayed in the Oval Office on Thursday. The item appeared to underline Trump's pledge to block legislation passed by the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress.

Is Trump Preparing for a Political Showdown?

The coming congressional session could bring a difficult period for Trump as Democrats prepare to challenge his policies and investigate his administration.

Trump has vowed to veto legislation passed by the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress, setting the stage for potential confrontations with Democratic lawmakers.