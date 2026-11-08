Laura Loomer challenged Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed over his newly launched Habibi PAC on X on November 8, arguing that creating the committee conflicted with his criticism of AIPAC and the influence of money in politics.

El-Sayed had accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of attempting to influence election outcomes and defeat candidates critical of Israeli government policies. His subsequent creation of a political action committee prompted Loomer to question his commitment to getting money out of politics.

Habibi PAC Draws Laura Loomer's Criticism

Loomer focused on the timing of the committee's launch, writing that El-Sayed had established it less than a week after winning his election.

'There is something SO funny yet SO disturbing at the same time about Abdul El-Sayed saying he wants to get money out of politics, and then immediately creating a PAC less than one week after winning his election. You all got played.'

She also questioned the distinction between his criticism of AIPAC and his own organisation in a further passage of her post.

'If the fate of our country wasn't so devastating and horrific, this would be the funniest comedy ever. So AIPAC is bad... but Habibi Pac for Muslims who promote Gaza and Iran is good? Make it make sense.'

That description is Loomer's characterisation. According to Al Jazeera's coverage of a Federal Election Commission filing submitted on Thursday, Habibi PAC is registered as a leadership PAC sponsored by El-Sayed, with the stated purpose of raising money to support other political candidates.

Al Jazeera's description of the filing does not identify it as an organisation for Muslims who support Gaza and Iran.

Habibi PAC and El-Sayed's Campaign Pledge

In a November 4 interview with The Washington Post, El-Sayed identified getting money out of politics as his first priority as senator-elect.

'It unspools everything else,' El-Sayed told the newspaper, referring to his goal of limiting wealthy individuals' influence on American politics.

He added that 'too much of our politics is transacted behind closed doors between folks with a lot of money and folks with a lot of power.'

El-Sayed described his campaign strategy as taking political conversations directly to the public instead of allowing wealthy donors to dominate discussions behind closed doors.

'We pushed the conversation out into the public, to take the conversation to the people. Who are we? Who do we want to be? What do we want from our politics? And that's how our politics should work.'

There is something SO funny 🤣 yet SO disturbing at the same time about Abdul El-Sayed saying he wants to get money out of politics, and then immediately creating a PAC less than one week after winning his election. You all got played.



If the fate of our country wasn’t so… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2026

Habibi PAC Follows AIPAC Spending Criticism

El-Sayed also addressed campaign spending during his victory speech, published by CBS News. He criticised the sums his opponents had spent in an attempt to defeat him.

He claimed that AIPAC had spent $42 million (£31.42 million) against him. That figure was presented as his assertion during the speech.

'Thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice,' he stated.

His criticism extended beyond the figure he attributed to AIPAC. El-Sayed further claimed that his opponents had spent more than $350 million (£261.83 million) across the primary and general election campaigns. 'We built something bigger than a bank account,' he said.