Jack Evans' abhorrent actions came to light when his father and step-mother convinced him to turn himself in and confess to rape. His under-aged victim was questioned by the police after the teen confessed. Jack was tried at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court where he received a two-year sentence.

The now 18-year-old from Pontypool, South Wales nearly got away after forcing himself on his victim. Jack, who was 17 at the time, had persuaded the student to have sex with him. When the two met, the girl changed her mind and wanted to leave. Jack paid no heed to the girl and continued to rape her.

After the incident, the girl did not report the attack to the police. Two months later, Jack messaged his victim to apologise for his actions. The matter would not have been reported if Jack's shocked father had not stumbled upon the messages.

Jonathan Evans decided not to let his son get away with his criminal actions. Jonathan and his wife, Sarah Morris, spoke to Jack and convinced him to go to the police. They accompanied Jack to the police station. The teen told the police his name and his crime.

The police conducted a short investigation tracking down the victim. The victim told the police that Jack had raped her. She also told the police that she was a virgin when the rape occurred. The attack has left her feeling "worthless" and her trust in men had been broken.

Speaking to The Sun, the 47-year-old father said that there have been arguments in the family regarding what should be done, but he was convinced that his son had to do the right thing.

Defending attorney Gareth Williams asked for a suspended sentence due to the "exceptional circumstances." However, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke pointed out that Jack only went to the police after his parents guided him to do so. Lloyd-Clarke stated that due to the "aggravating features" of the crime Jack had to serve time behind bars.

The teen was sentenced to two years in prison which he will serve in a Young Offenders' Institute, the Daily Mail reported. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Jack's mother, Deniz Stewart, was the only family member allowed in the courtroom due to the COVID-19 social distancing rules. After the sentencing, Jack mouthed "I love you" to his mother before being led away.