On April 19, a 15-year-old girl was travelling on a double-length tram when a violent group of teens targeted her. The girls in the group beat the girl up while the boys goaded them on. The group also took a video of their delinquent activity and posted it on Snapchat. Greater Manchester Police arrested four teenage girls on robbery and assault charges, but they were later released on bail. The victim's sister spoke about the trauma her sister faced.

The unnamed victim was reportedly seated in the final carriage of the tram. She was travelling alone from the north Manchester area to the city centre. During the attack, one of the girls from the group punched the victim before dragging her to the floor of the carriage. Once the victim was down, the other girls joined in the attack. They continued to kick and punch the young girl.

It is suspected that a member of the group took the video of the attack. In the video, the victim can be seen screaming and crying out for her mother. When the tram reached Piccadilly area, the teen managed to get away from her assailants by deboarding. During the attack, the girl's phone was stolen from her. With the help of members of the public, the girl managed to report the crime and get medical attention. It is unclear if the victim knew her attackers.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the victim's elder sister discussed the incident. She shared the information that the girl had to be treated for her injuries at a hospital before she could go back home. Since the attack, her sister has been left traumatised. She also stated that she was disappointed that none of the adults on the tram stood up and intervened.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that there is an ongoing criminal investigation after the incident was reported. The police arrested two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl as suspects for robbery. They also arrested a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of assault (attempted grievous bodily harm). The police also recovered the iPhone which was stolen from the victim. Since their arrests, the four girls have been released on bail.