Over the weekend, one of the biggest fighting game tournaments of the year went down in Bangkok, Thailand. Bandai Namco was in town to hold the 2019 Tekken World Tour Finals. The competition welcomed top players from all over the globe as they attempt to win the championship and take home a huge sum from the $200,000 prize pool. Last year, the event was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands and saw Jeong "Ranchu" Hyeon-ho come out on top. Now, a new champion was crowned as Yuta "Chikurin" Take, fought through a gruelling set of matches against some of the best "Tekken 7" players in the world.

Before the tournament even began, there were already clear favourites among the roster of competitors. There is Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique who won the EVO 2019 world champion for Tekken 7, Bae "Knee" Jae-min, Kim "JDCR" Hyun-J=jin, and Choi "Saint" Jin-woo, are just some of the notable names vying to clinch the championship.

However, the grand finals saw an intense battle between Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon and Take. After primarily using Geese Howard for most of his matches, Chikurin switched to Akuma and ultimately took the 2019 Tekken World Tour championship. Moreover, he defeated his opponent in three straight sets, which was remarkable.

Leroy Smith has returned to New York City as a Wing Chun master and he's ready for revenge.





An article from Dot Esports reports that Tekken 7 players Kato "Yuu" Yuji had something to say about his fellow countryman. "When Chikurin came over to practice (prior to the Finals) he grinded Akuma," said Yuu. "When asked, he said 'I plan to use him against Ulsan. I won't use him against anyone else,'" he added.

A new contender is set to enter the King of Iron Fist Tournament! Prepare to wrestle your opponents with Ganryu!





Going into the 2019 Tekken World Tour event, fans were eager to see what Tekken 7 producer Katsuhiro Harada would reveal. After his reveal alongside Zafina at EVO 2019, the gameplay trailer for Leroy Smith was showcased. Furthermore, what followed was another reveal trailer for Ganryu and another brand new character called Fahkumram alongside a new stage.

Introducing Muay Thai champion Fahkumram -- He's ready to enter the ring to fight for his family's freedom!





Tekken 7 players can get all these new content via the game's Season Pass 3. Leroy Smith and Ganryu will be available on Tuesday, while Fahkumram will come out later in 2020. Finally, Tekken is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week. Meanwhile, Sony likewise recently commemorated the PlayStation's 25th birthday last week.