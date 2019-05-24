Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 is considered as one of the EV company's most popular vehicles. It was regarded as the best-selling luxury car in 2018 and it contributed significantly to the company's exceptional sales last year.

Since it was launched there have been a number of Tesla Model 3 rivals that have been introduced in the market such as the Nissan Leaf, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric, among others. Despite this, however, the Model 3 remains to be one of the strongest EVs in the market.

Now automobile brands Vauxhall and sister company Opel could be coming up with another worthy opponent for the Model 3 since the former recently introduced the all-electric version of its Corsa via the Corsa-e.

According to a report from Electrek, the Corsa-e will be powered by a 50 kWh battery, which is capable of covering around 205 miles on a full charge. This is still far less than the Model 3's 220-mile range but the Opel variant is said to be capable of getting a boost capacity of 80 percent even on a 30-minute charge. Vauxhall, which is also producing the car, also claims the range can even be extended by up to 40 percent in Eco mode.

The Corsa-e can fire up via three driving modes: Normal, Eco and Sport. At full speed, the EV can go from zero to 50 kph in 2.8 seconds and zero to 100 kph in 8.1 seconds. In comparison, the Model 3 can go from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds so the Corsa-e definitely runs close.

Per Opel, the Corsa-e has a sporty design with compact exterior dimensions reminiscent of the previous generations of the car. It has a sportscar-like fascia because of the coupe-like roofline but the company claims, there won't be any compromise in terms of headroom.

It is also quite modern thanks to a fully digitized cockpit with leather seats and has a 7-inch or 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation panels for a futuristic appeal.

The Corsa-e is basically a hatchback but the design works rather well in terms of aerodynamics which in turn improves speed. The Corsa will also be available in both Petrol and diesel so motorists definitely have a wide range of choices should they go for the design.

And at roughly $22,000 for the base model, the Corsa-e is a good alternative to the Model 3. It will be available for order in the coming weeks.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.