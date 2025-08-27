When Tesla applied for a licence to sell electricity directly to UK households, the move was expected to be labelled as another bold step by the company in its expansion from cars into clean energy. Instead, it has unleashed a storm of backlash.

According to reports, thousands of people across the UK have already filed objections with Ofgem, the national energy regulator, warning that Elon Musk cannot be trusted with such a critical service.

However, their resistance has little to do with Tesla's technology and everything to do with Musk himself, a man celebrated for innovation but feared for his politics, unpredictability, and influence.

Public Objections Pile Up

According to reports, Tesla's request for an Ofgem licence would allow the company to become a new Tesla electricity provider in the UK, directly competing with the likes of British Gas and Octopus Energy. But campaign group Best for Britain urged the public to object, arguing Musk is not 'fit and proper' to run such services.

The result has been an avalanche of opposition: thousands of citizens lodging formal complaints, citing concerns about Musk's track record on politics, free speech, and his management of social platforms.

For critics, this isn't just a business application; it's about trust. 'When we look at the things he has done against our own country, he has said that civil war in the UK is inevitable, he repeatedly stoked the riots last year, sharing falsified stories and doctored images,' Best of Britain's CEO, Naomi Smith, told the media.

For many Brits, the issue isn't whether Tesla can provide electricity, but why Brits are against Tesla energy in the first place.

Politics and National Security Fears

Part of the resistance stems from Elon Musk's political influence in UK energy debates and beyond.

Britain can’t afford Elon’s next power trip.



Today I’ve written to the Energy Secretary urging him to block Musk’s electricity supply licence. The government should be putting the national interest first, not worrying about upsetting @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/B9RWWvPf4g — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) August 22, 2025

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has gone so far as to warn that granting Tesla a foothold in the domestic energy market could pose a 'security and diplomatic disaster'. Musk's posts on social media, including predictions of 'civil war' in the UK and expressions of sympathy for far-right activist Tommy Robinson, have heightened fears.

Additionally, reports that Musk had been in direct contact with Vladimir Putin have only added to the anxiety.

For opponents, this raises not just consumer concerns but also concerns for the UK's national security. Giving Tesla power over energy supply, they argue, would leave Britain exposed to the whims of a billionaire whose decisions have already shaped global conflicts through his control of Starlink satellites in Ukraine.

Why the UK is Pushing Back

Unlike other newcomers to the energy market, Tesla's challenge is not just economic but reputational.

Rival suppliers like Octopus have built public trust by positioning themselves as consumer-friendly innovators. By contrast, Tesla is battling negative headlines and a global debate over Musk's personal politics and lifestyle choices. For many, this is less about whether Tesla can deliver cheaper power and more about the principle of whether Musk should be entrusted with such an essential service.

In short, many Brits are having a hard time envisioning Musk in the energy business in the country due to his well-publicised fallout with Trump's administration, which has led to questions about his commitments.

This is why the Tesla vs UK energy suppliers conversation feels different from the usual corporate competition. The objection letters highlight that people are not only questioning Tesla's business plan but also the character of its leader.

Meanwhile, Ofgem is expected to review the application by Tesla Energy Ventures Limited in the coming months, weighing consumer objections against Tesla's qualifications. Whether it is granted or denied, the debate has already shown how divisive the issue has become. For Musk, the UK is proving to be one of the toughest markets to win over.