Victoria Adams, 37, was murdered inside her west London flat by a homeless man she had invited to stay just three days earlier.

She suffered fatal head injuries after being struck with a mallet multiple times. The man, 39-year-old Apapale Adoum, has pleaded guilty to her murder and awaits sentencing.

What Happened Inside The £1.3 Million Hammersmith Home

Police responded to reports of a break-in at a property in Coulter Road, Hammersmith. Officers later arrived to find Adams face down in her bedroom with a black bin bag over her head and a pillow placed on top. She had been hit at least ten times, both from behind and from the side.

The Victim: Victoria Adams

Victoria Adams was a mother of three. Known in her neighbourhood for helping those in need, she had previously opened her home to others experiencing homelessness. She met Adoum while he was living in a local shelter. Days later, she allowed him to stay in her home, where he would later kill her.

At some point between 06 and 09 February, Adams reportedly wrote a note asking Adoum to leave. It remains unclear what prompted the request, but tensions had likely begun to rise. Just days after moving in, Adoum attacked her. When police arrived at the scene on 09 February, he was found trying to break back into the property.

Arrest And Court Proceedings

Adoum was arrested at the scene. He was carrying the mallet believed to have been used in the killing. Police confirmed it was the murder weapon.

On 27 August 2025, Adoum pleaded guilty to murder during a hearing at the Old Bailey. Judge Nigel Lickley KC confirmed that a life sentence would be imposed on 24 October 2025.

Adoum had previous convictions for violent offences against women. In court, when asked to provide a statement, he prepared written notes containing derogatory remarks about Adams. Reports say he showed no remorse. According to court records, he had spoken only to confirm his identity during earlier hearings.

Community Impact, Public Response And Shock In Hammersmith

Hammersmith neighbours said they were shocked by the murder. One resident had even reported hearing screams coming from Adams' flat on the night of the attack.

The incident has left a lasting impact on the community, as well as online where a number of shocked netizens echoed the sentiment 'No good deed goes unpunished.'

Crime in West London

Murder remains relatively uncommon in London when compared to many global cities, yet the capital still records the highest number of homicides in the UK. In the 2024-2025 reporting year, there were 104 homicides in London, equating to a rate of 12.9 per million people. Although this rate is lower than that of the North East, it remains the highest of any UK region. Nationally, homicide figures have fluctuated in recent years, rising steadily after 2015-2016 before falling to 535 cases in 2024-2025.

What Happens Next

Adoum remains in custody at Wandsworth Prison. He will return to the Old Bailey on 24 October 2025 for sentencing, where the court is expected to formally issue a life sentence.