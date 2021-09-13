A Texas man has admitted that he killed a woman and shot her husband in November last year because of his anger over their support of United States President Joe Biden.

Joseph Angel Alvarez stands accused of shooting Daniel Kauffman and fatally shooting Georgette Kauffman, who had a Biden flag hanging alongside a "doll of Trump" as well as LGTBQ flags at the yard in their home at the 3000 block of Copper Avenue in El Paso. Upon his arrest last Wednesday, September 8, the 38-year-old confessed to the crime and said he committed it partly because he didn't agree with the beliefs or political views of the victims, reports KDBC.

According to the arrest affidavit, Daniel Kauffman was shot five times before he managed to crawl out of his house and go to a neighbour for help on November 14, 2020, while his wife Georgette was found dead in the garage with the engine of the vehicle on and the driver's side door ajar. The accused had shot the woman and made his way through the detached garage door and entered the backyard to the residence.

Alvarez then walked up a flight of stairs to an outdoor patio deck, and attempted to enter the residence by checking the iron door, but found it to be locked. Daniel arrived at the back door believing it to be his wife, but was instead shot through the closed door by Alvarez, once in the head, once in the shoulder, and once in the wrist, while two other shots missed.

He fell to the ground, and crawled his way to his bedroom. He eventually gathered the strength to run out the front door of his residence to his neighbour's house where he called 911.

Investigators tried to solve the crime with the help of Google geofence search, and discovered an email allegedly sent by the accused to the 902D Military Intelligence group, in which he mentioned his attack on the Kauffman's house and revealed that he targeted them because they voted for Biden and had a Biden flag and a doll of Trump.

Other such emails sent by the accused had him referring to "pro-choice" advocates as the "Jewish Satanist Party" and abortions as "Jewish child sacrifice." He also allegedly identified Memorial Park as a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic." He used to serve at a company called GAT (General Aviation Terminal), a contractor for United Airlines, but was terminated for stalking a female co-worker on his day off.

Detectives brought Alvarez before a judge last week who set him a $2 million bail for the murder of Mrs. Kaufmann and $500,000 for the aggravated assault of Mr. Kaufmann. He is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kauffman expressed relief that someone was finally charged for the death of his wife, but said it could never bring her back.