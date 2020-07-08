Thandie Newton recalled her experience filming a difficult scene with Tom Cruise on "Mission: Impossible 2" that made her feel scared of him.

The "Westworld" alum opened up about the "nightmare" in an interview with Vulture, when she was asked why she did not return for the sequels. She said she was never asked and then admitted that she "was so scared of Tom" because "he was a very dominant individual."

Newton revealed and noted that Cruise "tries super hard to be a nice person" but he just "takes on a lot" of the pressure. She observed that the actor "has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done."

The 47-year old then recalled how the "Top Gun" star was "not happy" with what she was doing when they filmed a scene which she thought was "not very well-written." The scene involved her getting angry with Cruise's character and them being frustrated with each other while they are out on a balcony overlooking Spain.

Newton remembered that director John Woo was not there to guide them. Instead, he was downstairs looking at the monitor pretending not to understand English, which she considered to be "extremely unhelpful" to the cast. The actress revealed that Cruise eventually became "so frustrated" that he asked that they rehearse each other's lines on-camera.

"So we rehearsed and they recorded it, and then he goes, 'I'll be you. You be me.' So we filmed the entire scene with me being him — because, believe me, I knew the lines by then — and him playing me. It was the most unhelpful," Newton admitted, adding that she could not think of "anything less revealing" and that it just pushed her "further into a place of terror and insecurity."

"It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest," she added.

The entire experience had its funny moments though. Newton recalled seeing a red bump on Cruise's nose that turned into a zit in a matter of hours. She saw the zit growing because he was "really stressed."

Eventually, they shot the scene correctly because she understood that he just wanted this "alpha b***h." Newton clarified that Cruise "was not horrible" on the set of "Misson: Impossible 2" and that he was just "really stressed."