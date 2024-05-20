If there is one continent worldwide that continues to prove itself to be one of the best tourist destination hubs of all time, it would be Europe. You could be enjoying a warm and friendly summer while looking at the white-washed buildings of Santorini. Then, the next thing you know, you will be enjoying a cool and rainy day in Paris while enjoying a cappuccino at a cafe in the Champs-Élysées.

The popularity of European travel is undeniable, with foreign arrivals and overnight stays consistently on the rise. With such trend on the rise, we're making it easy for you to plan your next European getaway and compiled a list of the most sought-after travel destinations for 2024!

This ranking is based on the latest survey conducted by the European Best Destinations entity alongside more than 500 European tourism offices and the EDEN Network. For this survey, the organisation recorded 1,096,938 votes from 172 countries. Interestingly, 41% of the votes are from Europe, and 59% are from outside Europe, making this survey the largest proportion of votes outside Europe since the creation of this event.

Among the exciting results of this survey is the high volume of choices highlighting gastronomic tourism experiences. This year, more than ever, foreign travellers are showing a strong interest in the diverse culinary offerings of Europe. From the first-time ranking of a Spanish destination (chosen by 84% of people OUTSIDE of Spain), to the discovery of several off-the-beaten-path locations across the continent, these are the places that will be on everyone's lips. So, bookmark this piece and stay ahead of the crowd!

20. Thassos, Greece (6,636 votes)

If you crave that summer feeling for your European trip, then a trip down to Thassos, Greece, would give you a healthy dose of "vitamin sea." From here, you can enjoy a cruise from the Paxi Islands and explore the famous blue caves.

That's not all; you can fully enjoy swimming in the turquoise waters and exploring some of the most beautiful islands in northwestern Greece because Thassos embodies the Mediterranean summer spirit!

19. Newquay, England (8,084 votes)

If you wish for another sea-related trip but feel more adventurous than usual, testing the waves at Newquay, England, would likely test your desire to surf in Europe. This spot is in Cornwall, whose location makes its beaches prone to strong Atlantic Sea winds, and is perfect for those seeking sea surfing adventures. Whether you are just starting or a pro already, the waves at Newquay always await you for more daring sea adventures.

18. Piran, Slovenia (10,991 votes)

We turn our attention to a tourist spot that's perfect for the adventurous–blending serenity and solace at the same time. For this, the Piran Slovenia caves are the ideal escapade to fill in the void of your adventurous heart. The Škocjan Caves, designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is one of Slovenia's best natural protected areas and offers tourists a safe and excellent caving experience.

Whether it's admiring the unique Rimstone Pools structure of the caves or its many mini-falls inside, these natural cave formations are some of the best caving treats Europe offers.

17. Sirmione, Italy (14,356 votes)

Suppose you still enjoy sea-related activities but want to explore what the sea offers within your comfort. In that case, the Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium at Sirmione, Italy, can provide you with a much-needed proper aquarium experience–a first in Italy.

The venue allows you to immerse in sea life by walking through a unique transparent underwater funnel where you can check out over 5,000 creatures comprising a hundred different species. From admiring themed fish tanks to supporting the aquarium's ocean conservation campaigns, this spot in Italy offers a sea escapade within your walking comfort.

16. Faroe Islands (19,137 votes)

It is time for a yet daring European escape, as the northern spot of the Faroe Islands offers some of the best winter-related tourism destinations in Europe and the world. More specifically, one could experience a proper daring winter experience by joining a glacier walking experience at the Sólheimajökull glacier.

This way, you can admire some of the best winter destinations in Europe and stop at other spots in this picturesque Norwegian territory.

15. Champagne Wine Region, France (20,728 votes)

You can visit the Champagne Wine Region in France to explore the best European wines. For this trip to be worthwhile, you must visit the well-known Dom Pérignon village, Hautvillers, a historical vineyard, and two family-run wineries. From there, you can also appreciate several tastings of their products and acquire tasting knowledge and expertise with these rare Champagnes. It's genuinely one of Europe's best food-related immersive experiences! Remember, in France, greeting with a kiss on both cheeks is customary, and it's polite to say 'bonjour' when entering a shop or restaurant.

14. Porto-Vecchio, Corsica, France (25,012 votes)

France isn't just about your culinary experience; it's also a wide variety of things–even enjoying a dip in the sea and doing proper sightseeing! In this case, visiting Porto-Vecchio would surely add more "vitamin sea" nourishment to your life.

Aside from being on a sightseeing cruise departing from Porto-Vecchio and Santa Giulia Beach, you can also do birdwatching while passing by the Iles Cerbicales and admire the private island of Cavallo from the sea. And if that's not enough, you can swim in the Lavezzi Archipelago and stop in the bay of Piantarella–truly a sea lover's paradise!

13. Ponza Island, Italy (28,865 votes)

If you still need more sightseeing trips, visit the most famous Venice islands and stroll through Murano, Burano, and Torcello Islands. For this sightseeing tour, you can travel in comfort and style on a panoramic boat with a multilingual host and take a picturesque stroll amongst the colourful houses of Burano.

Best of all, you can also enjoy a glass-blowing demonstration on the island of Murano and visit their glass factory–and even get a 10% discount on the glass products bought there!

12. Siena, Italy (29,633 votes)

Europe is home to some of the many classic architectural icons we know of, and Siena in Italy truly has some of the best architectural wonders anyone can enjoy. On your Siena visit, you can take a guided walking tour of the picturesque town, including visiting Siena's 14th-century medieval cathedral.

From there, you can visit the nearby cities of Pisa and San Gimignano–including a stopover at the famous Leaning Tower–and how could we forget experiencing wine tasting in a winery in the Chianti area? Don't miss out on the local Tuscan cuisine, known for its simplicity and use of fresh, high-quality ingredients.

11. Lège-Cap-Ferret, France (31,878 votes)

Did you think there's no such thing as a desert-like escapade in Europe? Well, you'd be wrong, as the Lège-Cap-Ferret is known for its dunes by the sea. This little commune in the southwestern part of France offers visitors a unique excursion at Arcachon Bay, perfect for a relaxing time with a maximum of 8 people on the tour. And, of course, this trip wouldn't be complete without some fresh oysters tasting directly from the Port and the Arcachon Bay.

10. Reykjavik, Iceland (38,916 votes)

If there's a European destination that is easily on everyone's bucket list, it would be Iceland. From there, you can enjoy the ever-popular Golden Circle full-day Tour with Kerid Crater. This trip comprises a full-day tour of Iceland's iconic Golden Circle, where you can experience the stunning natural scenery and see the spectacular Geysir area, Gullfoss waterfall, and Þingvellir National Park. For transportation, you can easily rent a car or join a guided tour to explore the Golden Circle.

9. London, England (42,022 votes)

Ah, London: home of regal tourist spots and proper Britishness. And what's even more British than that is being a fan of the Harry Potter series, which you can enjoy a guided experience at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour with Return Transportation.

From there, you can enter the wizarding world of Harry Potter with an entry ticket to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. You can also discover the authentic sets, learn how they were created, and even walk through the Great Hall where Harry Potter was assigned to his house.

8. Florence, Italy (42,029 votes)

Italy is unquestionably just a little behind in wine-tasting culture, and Florence also has some of the best wine experiences in Europe. For this trip, you can visit two authentic wineries in the beautiful Chianti Hills during this half-day tour from Florence.

Moreover, you can meet local winemakers, walk through stunning vineyards, and sample local wines and products. And, of course, those wine-tasting sessions must be completed with the proper accompaniment of local snacks produced in the region, such as cheese, bread, olive oil, and salami.

7. Madeira Islands, Portugal (63,258 votes)

If there is a perfect island getaway across many of Europe's tourist destinations, it would be the Madeira Islands of Portugal. And what better way to explore the hidden beauty of these islands than to take a full-day catamaran cruise that takes you on a visit to Madeira's natural reserve? From there, you can stop at the Desertas Islands for a short guided tour, learn about the monk seal conservation efforts, and swim in the crystal-clear waters.

6. Riga, Latvia (94,882 votes)

We have our very first Eastern European entry, and the city of Riga in Latvia is undoubtedly one of Europe's best, well-kept tourist spot secrets. You can enjoy a boat tour along this capital city's charming Riga City Canal and Daugava River.

Sit back and relax as you pass by Kronvald's Park, the Latvian National Theatre, Bastejkalns, and more iconic locations. This canal tour will then proceed with the Daugava River, where you will enjoy more beautiful scenery with views of Andrejosta Yacht Club, Riga Freeport Passenger Terminal, the TV Tower in Zaķusala, Riga Castle, Riga Cathedral, and old wooden houses located on Kipsala Island.

5. Batumi, Georgia (101,589 votes)

Technically, it is a part of the Central Asian territories, but Georgia's accessibility from East European destinations is certainly not to be overlooked. Its full-day tour to Martvili Canyon and Prometheus Cave is undoubtedly a treat for those who wish to immerse themselves in nature and those who want more endurance to spend. On this guided day trip, you can further discover the natural beauty of Georgia, from Batumi to Martvili Canyon and Prometheus Cave. With this, purchase a boat ride in the canyon to see waterfalls and a boat ride in the cave and Soak up the strange ambience created by the lights and music in the cave.

4. Geneva, Switzerland (104,796 votes)

Switzerland is great for many things, including scenic towns and chocolate galore. But did you know that one of Europe's best lake tours is in this tiny landlocked country? In this specific tour called the "50-Minute Lake Geneva Cruise", you can discover the beauty of Lake Geneva's shores on a fascinating sightseeing cruise.

Moreover, you can fully take in glorious views of the Swiss Alps from the water and learn about local landmarks with the help of an audio guide. This tour begins from the Pierres du Niton, cruising towards the Pointe à la Bise. Peer at the famous Jet d'Eau fountain in the city, renowned for Mont-Blanc mountain, the surrounding Swiss Alps, and famous buildings like the UN.

3. Malta (131,049 votes)

In our continued list of some of Europe's best island-tourist spots, there's the tiny country of Malta, whose Gozo & Comino Islands provide some of the best sea sightseeing and swimming tours in the Mediterranean.

This tour allows you to cruise along the rugged coastline to reach the Crystal and Blue lagoons with their turquoise waters. Moreover, you can also witness the unbelievably clear water and perfect conditions for swimming, snorkelling, and diving. You can also plunge into its crystal clear waters from one of three waterslides or jump from the top deck if you dare.

2. Monaco (133,885 votes)

Whether you are a fan of the Formula One series or racing automobiles, you can't afford not to visit one of Europe's most minor principalities–Monaco. For your next trip, you can experience the French Riviera aboard a unique vehicle and discover the highlights on a scenic self-drive.

Get behind the wheel of an open-top, 3-wheel car, then follow your guide on an adventure. Further into the tour, you will zoom down the coast and see it brought to life in a novel way. Pass picturesque locations, such as Saint Jean Cap Ferrat. Lastly, drive up Mont Alban for a panoramic view and go to the only sand beach in the area at Villefranche-sur-Mer.

1. Marbella, Spain (149,192 votes)

For our best European travel destination this 2024, we turn our heads to Marbella in Spain, one of the country's rapidly growing cities due to its vibrant culture, warm climate, and many beaches.

For your next visit, try joining a dolphin-watching cruise on the Costa del Sol, where you can choose the vessel that suits your group best, keep an eye out to try and spot dolphins, and enjoy drinks and snacks along the way. Once settled, you depart Marbella and prepare for a relaxing dolphin-watching sailing. Keep your eyes peeled to try and spot dolphins in the water and admire the surroundings as you sail. You can even see Africa and Gibraltar on clear days if you're lucky!