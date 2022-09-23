In a bizarre incident reported from Durham, UK, a thief drove away in a stolen car with a 2-year-old girl still strapped in the back seat.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the thief who stole the car from a family in Quarrington Hill, near Durham, on Wednesday at around 7 pm. The incident took place as the family was unloading their shopping from their silver Vauxhall Vectra parked outside a relative's house.

Suddenly, a dark Nissan X-Trail pulled up in the street, and a man jumped out of it and got into the car with the child still in her car seat in the back. He sped off before the family could even understand what had just happened, according to a report in BBC.

One of the relatives was standing near the car when the theft took place. The family members ran after the vehicle and tried to stop it, but to no avail. It drove off at a really high speed. Fortunately, the toddler was found safe just a few minutes later.

The girl was reunited with her family after the police found the car some three miles away at Sherburn Beck, Ludworth. But their cat, who was also in the car with the child, has not been found yet. Police have also been unable to locate the Nissan X-Trail.

Detective Inspector Malcolm Bell said: "This has been an extremely distressing incident for the family, who were terrified for the welfare of their child."

The police have asked eyewitnesses to come forward and help the police if they have any information. The man was described as being dressed in a blue hooded jacket and black jogging bottoms.

"We are looking for anyone who may have seen the Nissan X-Trail at the time, or in immediate time before and after this incident. Thankfully, the child was located inside the car, safe and well, and was quickly reunited with her family."