Research has shown that in 2023, 95 per cent of major fashion brands have not provided clear and transparent information about their initiatives to shift towards more sustainable and ethical practices, including fair and equitable treatment for all stakeholders involved.

Such a lack of transparency obscures the approach these brands intend to take in addressing the needs and concerns of their workers.

But some labels are changing all that.

Spanish clothing brand BRAVA creates pieces made from organic cotton and ECOVERO™ viscose, which is produced from sustainably managed wood sources. Without harmful chemicals, the brand makes minimal environmental impact with its eco-conscious practices.

BRAVA's commitment also extends beyond its choice of materials. It works closely with manufacturing partners to ensure fair working conditions for the people who bring their designs to life.

This has earned the company a B-Corp certification that speaks of their goal to meet higher standards of social and environmental responsibility. By making sure each piece that they produce is made by individuals who are paid fair wages while working in safe facilities, they continue to lead the way in sustainable fashion.

Take your pick from these Barcelona-based company's chic ensembles!

Fashion-forward yet classic. This long-sleeved printed blouse crafted in Morocco has a light and airy fabric that blends elegance and ease. You'll definitely love the loose and flowing silhouette that exudes a relaxed and carefree bohemian essence. Pair it with edgy ankle boots and get a look that speaks to free-spirited elegance and contemporary flair. Get it here

Dive into winter with an accessory that carries a story of true Spanish design, sustainability, and timeless appeal. This wool scarf in classic black is made from 100 per cent mulesing-free merino wool, making it your ideal companion for chilly days. Pair it with our signature beanie and get creative with your style. Get it here

Be stylish from the boardroom to the bistro. Designed for the modern woman, this long-sleeved, regular fit blouse boasts a unique and subtle print, making it both sophisticated for office wear and chic for an evening out. Crafted from a luxurious blend of 80 per cent ECOVERO™ viscose and 20 per cent linen, you get a sustainable workwear that champions ethically made and sustainable style. Get it here

This classic sweatshirt will remain a staple in your wardrobe. Whether it's dressed up or down, wear it when heading to a casual brunch, a weekend getaway, or even a relaxed business meeting. The comfort fit, refined mock-neck and Raglan sleeves finished in rib are made in 100 per cent organic cotton and are designed for the modern man on the move. Get it here

BRAVA teamed up with self-taught artist Coco Dávez (otherwise known as Valeria Palmeiro) to come up with a shirt that expresses the Instagram celeb's uninhibited spirit and laid-back personality. Every detail of this tee sings a cheerful ode to the joy of playful self-expression. Ethically produced in workshops in Portugal, it is made from 100 per cent organic Poplin cotton for a soft touch and breathable comfort during leisurely weekend activities or spontaneous moments of fun. Get it here

Made with the silky smoothness of 100 per cent TENCEL Lyocell, this belted long dress gives a flattering silhouette. Whether you're attending an event at Tate Modern or dancing at Glastonbury, its flowy design and prune hue make you stand out in the crowd as she enjoys every beat. Get it here

Made in Portugal using responsible manufacturing practices, these chinos can be paired with a crisp white tee, as showcased, or dressed up with a button-down for a more polished look. The adjustable drawstring waist gives you customised fit and easy wear. Enjoy the freedom to explore your style on a laid-back weekend or on those very busy workdays. Get it here

Inject a splash of colour into your wardrobe with this unique printed skirt. Made with 100 per cent ECOVERO™ viscose, it's gentle against the skin and remains very comfortable all day long. The evasé fit of the skirt, paired with an elastic waistband, ensures a flattering silhouette for all, catering to diverse body types and providing freedom in movement. Wear it with heels and a tucked blouse or embrace the boho-chic vibe with sandals and a loose tee. Get it here

Made from extra soft fabric and crafted ethically from 100% organic cotton, this pastel-coloured tote bag boasts a spacious interior and sturdy design that's perfect for beach days, an afternoon picnic or any casual work day to carry your essentials. It's definitely your go-to accessory. Get it here

Stepping into sustainable fashion has never looked this cool! These shoes, designed in collaboration with Novesta and manufactured in Slovakia, are made from 50 per cent recycled cotton and 50 per cent organic cotton. The natural rubber sole ensures longevity and comfort for long walks in the city or casual strolls in the park. The colour makes it perfect for casual Fridays or creative workspaces. Get it here

Your stylish sustainable shift begins today

Clothing labels championing organic materials and fair labour practices are leading the way in sustainable fashion, merging environmental consciousness with trendsetting designs. As consumers become more conscious of their impact, brands that priorities worker welfare with high-end design will be the standard in the industry.

With BRAVA, anyone can be fashionable while being eco-friendly and socially responsible.