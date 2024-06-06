At only 25 years old, Michael Morgan already owns a $10 Million business - the Iconic Watch Company, which trades pre-owned luxury watches, and surprisingly started only as a side hustle when he was 13.

His entrepreneurial journey began at age 13 when he sold his first vintage Rolex Submariner because he was "bored" with it. And with each successful sale, Morgan recognised the potential of his side hustle to become a full-fledged business.

"When you're 12, 13, you usually get bored of things very quickly," Morgan tells Entrepreneur. "So within six months [of buying it], I knew that I wanted to sell [the vintage Submariner]."

So, how did a 13-year-old become a seller of expensive watches?

Morgan's fascination with "old things" began around eight or nine. His passion started with Porsches. "I could pick out everything about them," he recalls. He didn't have enough money to buy a car as a kid. So, Morgan piped his fascination into collecting coins, stamps, and fountain pens. He ultimately set his eyes on watches.

The Business of Buying and Selling Luxury Watches

Watches have always held Morgan's interest. His dad's collection of excellent watches sparked his curiosity at around ten years old, and he devoured every information he could find about them, starting with pocket watches. But like coins, stamps, and pens, pocket watches lacked the everyday practicality he craved.

"And from there on, I spent most of my time reading about watches. [The book] Vintage Rolex became the focus," Morgan told the outlet. Obsessed with "Vintage Rolex," Morgan read the book daily.

He used some savings and traded some of his existing watches to acquire his first vintage Rolex Submariner at 12. This purchase inadvertently launched his side hustle. "I remember it cost me $3,500, which at the time seemed like a tremendous sum of money," Morgan says.

Morgan decided to sell the watch, carrying a steep price tag of $5,500, on an online forum. Much to his delight, the piece sold within two days for $5,200. This unexpected success sparked a realisation - he can transform his hobby into a serious money-maker.

Despite the early success, the young Entrepreneur faced multiple challenges in taking the business full-time. Initially, he saw the venture as a fun way to fund his watch obsession. A few years later, though, Morgan realised his watch-selling side hustle was the real deal.

It now occupied most of his time, pushing schoolwork to the back burner where he spent lunch hours selling watches, Morgan said. In time, he began facilitating high-dollar deals that typically exceeded $50,000.

The young Morgan also disliked phone calls, part of his business, fearing they'd expose his age. "I had this one client who was interested in buying two watches, so I knew I had to do a phone call," Morgan recalls.

"I'm on the phone with him. I came off okay, and at the end, he asked me how old I was. I was like, Oh god. I told him [I was 14]. First, he thought it was a joke. [But when I said] 'I'm actually 14 years old,' he was blown away. And he actually ended up becoming a [regular customer]."

The young entrepreneur's path wasn't a walk in the park. However, Morgan acknowledges a significant advantage: "A lot of people want to help you when you're young," he said. Although his parents encouraged him to go, Morgan had lost interest in college by the time he was 18.

Morgan applied with the University of Southern California (USC), but his first interview fell flat. Morgan said the interviewer's generic questions could have captured his entrepreneurial spirit. However, his determined father intervened, securing a second interview where Morgan got to discuss his business venture.

According to Morgan, the tables were turned entirely by the end of this meeting, and the interviewer was now trying to convince him to attend USC.

Morgan enrolled at USC, but juggling the demands of student life and running a business by junior year proved a backbreaking task. So, he decided to commit to his entrepreneurial passion fully.

Competition In the Vintage Watches Market

While age isn't Morgan's most significant business challenge, he still needs help to source the vintage watches he sells, primarily Rolexes.

"The problem is we're dealing with old watches, and there aren't that many great pieces out there, and as time has passed, there are more and more people searching," Morgan explained.

Notably, the recent statement by Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour also posed a problem for the young entrepreneur. Dufour argued that luxury watches are not investments and shouldn't be viewed that way.

"When I first started, there were probably five to 10 major people in the U.S. actively buying vintage. [Now], there's probably 30 active people constantly searching. So competition has gotten extremely fierce."

Morgan has flown around the globe to secure these coveted timepieces, including rare vintage Rolexes. "A highlight would be finding the lowest serial number and possibly first known Rolex GMT-Master from 1955 found via an Instagram DM with history tracing to Walt Disney," he notes.

Morgan thrives on the quest. As he puts it: "finding the next great watch is what gets [him] going every single day."

Morgan's dedication has been instrumental in the business's flourishing success. He's sold thousands of watches to clients worldwide, and since 2017, annual revenue has surpassed $10 million, with a focus on private sales. He recently secured a staggering $750,000 sale of a 1970 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref.6263 "Paul Newman" to a prominent Asian collector.

Amidst Morgan's reputation for excellence in these luxury watches comes a new hurdle: The ever-present threat of counterfeits. As private investigator Rob Holmes recently explained, the trade in fake Rolexes is sophisticated and widespread, so Morgan must constantly be on guard to ensure the authenticity of his inventory.