"This is Us" season 4 episode 13 features the final part of the Big 3 trilogy "A Hell of a Week." However, fans will have to wait a bit longer before they are able to watch Kate's big episode as there will be no new episode airing on Tuesday. The show is taking a small break for the State of the Union broadcast and will return the following week. Nevertheless, here is everything you want to know about the next chapter of the series such as plot details, spoilers, and return date.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 13 "A Hell of a Week: Part 3." Do not read further if you don't want to learn more about it.]

In the previous two weeks, "This Is Us" season 4 featured significant stories from Randall and Kevin's lives. The episodes showcased details of the struggles from their lives and major incidents from their early years.

As the show moves forward, episode 13 follows a similar format and focuses on Kate and her past relationships. As per the promo, it can be assumed that Part 3 of "A Hell of a Week" will shed light on the details of Kate's relationship with Marc. Hints suggest that it was a tormenting relationship for teenage Kate. However, she failed to see the truth despite her mother Rebecca's warnings.

Meanwhile, as Kate tries to reconstruct her life with Jack and Toby, she makes a shocking demand of her husband and asks him to "be the man" she wants him to be.

"Kate finds strength in unexpected places," reads the official synopsis of "This Is Us" season 4 episode 13.

In addition, fans can look forward to a trip together to the cabin. "This Is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown, who plays the role of Randall, dropped the hints in his latest interview with TV Line.

"The next two episodes will obviously focus on Kevin and then Kate. I can tell you that ultimately they will wind up taking a trip together to the cabin... They'll be in the cabin, and the flashback storyline will echo a trip to the cabin, as well," Brown said about the other parts of the trilogy.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 13 airs Tuesday, February 11 on NBC.