"This Is Us" season 4 is back to its routine episode after concluding the special trilogy dedicated to the big three—Randall, Kevin, and Kate. Episode 15 airs next week and features some special moments for fans' beloved characters. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't wish to learn more about it.]

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 15 is titled "Clouds" and it will see the show delve deeper into Kevin and Rebecca's relationship. According to the official synopsis, Kevin takes time out to meet with his ageing mother. The mother-son duo spends an entire day together. What exactly do they do throughout the day remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, things are about to get exciting and positive for Kate and Toby. Kate has a special surprise in store as Toby makes what is described as a "grand gesture." Back in time, it is a special day for the big three as they receive their report cards.

Fans are informed that the promo for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 15 is yet to be unveiled. Therefore, the details are scarce. The trailer for the upcoming segment is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 14 "The Cabin" airing on Tuesday.

In other news, television series vet Dave Annable is set to appear on NBC's family drama. According to TV Line, the actor will be appearing as Kirby, Kevin's acting teacher. He was spotted with his "Red Band Society" co-star Mandy Moore, who plays the role of Rebecca in "This Is Us."

It is speculated that Kirby might appear in flashbacks revolving around Kevin's life as a young adult when he was struggling to make a breakthrough in show business.

"This Is Us" season 4 airs on Tuesdays on NBC.