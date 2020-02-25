"This Is Us" season 4 introduced some interesting twists and whirlwind storylines. As we move forward, after the end of "Hell of a Week" Big Three trilogy, fans of the show will continue to do so. When the show returns next week with episode 16, there is an exciting new episode which seems special for the Pearsons' family history. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This is Us" season 4 episode 16. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are warned that this post contains spoilers from episode 16 ahead of the broadcast of episode 15 airing Tuesday. Therefore, it may miss out on some information.

"This is Us" season 4 episode 16 is titled "New York, New York, New York" and it is all about their trip to the city. The official synopsis as published on Spoiler TV gives out scarce details. However, fans are assured that this is going to be an important segment as it The Pearsons take a trip to New York city together.

For fans of the big three, this is an opportunity to see them all together once again. However, this time, it is away from home. Fans are informed that more details from the episode are expected to roll out soon. The promo is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 15 "Clouds."

Speaking of episode 15, Kevin and Rebecca spend the day together in the wake of his mother's illness. Toby tries to impress Kate with a big gesture. As for Randall, he must face the reality and deal with his anxiety issues by starting therapy. Entering therapy is certainly a big step for him that brings him face to face with questions that he must answer in order to heal.

In an interview with TV Line, Sterling K Brown, the actor who plays the role of Randall Pearson reveals how his father Jack may have impacted his adult-personality that is shadowed by anxiety issues.

"I'm heading down a path which is similar to the path of my father's, and while I love my father, I know that there's a better path. So after that trip to the cabin, there is a decision to ultimately go to therapy," Brown explained.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 16 airs Tuesday, March 10 on NBC.