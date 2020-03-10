For fans of Randall Pearson, "This Is Us" season 4 episode 17 promises a brilliant storyline. The next chapter of the series delves deeper into the character's past and Pearsons' family history. Here is everything we know so far about the said segment. Read on to find out what to expect.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are informed that this post contains spoilers from episode 17 and it is written ahead of the broadcast of episode 16 due to air Tuesday. Therefore, the information is scarce, but they are advised to stay tuned.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 17 carries the title "After the Fire" and it promises some intense drama surrounding Randall. The official synopsis as on Spoiler TV remains vague suggesting that this hour will be dominated by Randall. During this episode, Randall reflects on his past and imagines the scenario "what could have been."

The synopsis for the said episode simply says, "Randall reflects on what could have been." The promo which is expected to be released after the broadcast of episode 16 will certainly shed light on what's going on with Randall.

But before all this happens, the Pearson family is headed to New York City for a memorable trip. This Tuesday, in episode 16, Rebecca and Kevin are attending Kevin's movie's premiere in NYC. Meanwhile, back in the day, the little Pearsons and their parents are going to spend one entire day in the Big Apple and each one of them has their own ideas about it.

Speaking to TV Line, actor Justin Hartley, who plays the role of Kevin Pearson, promised that this is a big weekend and it brings about a "pressing event" for everyone that dramatically changes everything.

"It is. They have a good weekend. There's this pressing event that's happening that's sort of time-sensitive, kind of casts a shadow or a dark cloud over the weekend. So that's where the drama happens," Hartley told the publication.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 17 airs Tuesday, March 17 on NBC.