"This Is Us" season 4 finale is just around the corner. NBC's popular family drama ends with episode 18 and it is going to be eventful. For all those curious fans, here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the final chapter of the season.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 4 episode 18. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 18 is titled "Strangers—Part 2" and it will serve as some sort of a continuation for the premiere episode with the same title. The official synopsis gives out important yet scarce details.

As per the official description, in the finale hour, The Pearsons will come together to celebrate Kate and Toby's baby Jack's first birthday. While there is not much information about the finale yet, it is certain that just like the premiere episode with the same title, the finale will also focus important part of the storyline to baby Jack.

Fans will remember that they first met Kate and Toby's baby in "This Is Us" season 4 episode 1. At the age of three months, he was diagnosed with permanent vision loss. In the upcoming segment, fans will learn what happens after a few months of baby Jack's birth and how are his parents coping with this news that affects their family forever.

Meanwhile, Good House Keeping reveals that before the show comes to a close this winter, the show will finally reveal who is Kevin's pregnant fiancée. In addition, fans can expect to see grown-up Jack Damon, and Deja's boyfriend, Malik. The season-closure will serve as something like a tie-up that binds together the loose ends introduced in season 4 premiere.

"I can confirm that the forthcoming season-ender (aka Episode 18) will bear the title, "Strangers: Part Two," reads spoilers by Ausiello for TV Line. "What does this tell us, aside from the likely fact that the finale will serve as something of a bookend to the Season 4 premiere, which was titled "Strangers"? Well, at the very least, I think we can assume that the adult version of Kate and Toby's musician son will get some airtime. And perhaps MIA Cassidy will put in another appearance to bring some closure to her arc (and answer the baby momma mystery once and for all)? I'm just spitballing here," it adds.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 18 airs on Tuesday, March 24 on NBC.